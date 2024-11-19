Best Mutual Funds: With benchmark indices on a downhill, these value funds can be your pick this November

Best Mutual Funds: There are around 8 value funds which have delivered over 18 percent annualised return in the past 3 years. Value mutual funds follow value investment strategy and identify stocks that are currently undervalued but are expected to perform well over time as the value is unlocked.

Vimal Chander Joshi
Published19 Nov 2024, 10:01 AM IST
Best Value Mutual Funds
Best Value Mutual Funds

While the benchmark indices have declined by over 10 percent in the past one month on account of massive FII outflow to the tune of 94,000 crore, investors are getting profoundly jittery over the value of their portfolio, and rightly so. Besides, the search for value stocks is getting narrower by the day.

Even evergreen indices such as Nifty IT are under tremendous pressure as it reported a decline of over 3 percent soon after spiking 4 percent on euphoria over Trump's re-election.

Here, we list out the top performing value funds which have delivered 18 percent CAGR in the past 3 years. Let us first understand what value funds are.

Value funds

For the uninitiated, value funds are the ones which follow a value investment strategy. These mutual funds identify stocks that are currently undervalued but are expected to perform well over time as the value is unlocked.

Conversely, Contra mutual funds are equity funds which take a contrarian view on the market. As per the SEBI guidelines on categorisation of mutual funds, a fund house can offer either a Contra Fund or a Value Fund, not both. As per the latest AMFI (Association of Mutual Funds in India) data, there are 23 value or contra schemes with total asset size of 1.87 lakh crore out of which an inflow of 2,456 crore happened in October alone.

Here, we list out the eight mutual funds which have delivered over 18 percent return in the past three years.

Value mutual funds                            3-year-returns (%)AUM ( crore)
Axis Value Fund                                     18.46  739.45
Canara Robeco Value Fund                         18.14 1,227.13
HSBC Value Fund                                   20.41  13,152.66
ICICI Prudential Value Discovery Fund                  20.16  47,919.93
JM Value Fund                                     22.12   1,034.24
Nippon India Value Fund                           18.91    8,224.21
Tata Equity PE Fund                           18.86   8,667.59
Templeton India Value Fund                      18.10     2,132.86

(Source: AMFI; Regular returns as on Nov 14)

As we can see in the table above, JM Value Fund delivered 22.12 percent annualised return in the past three years and HSBC Value Fund delivered 20.41 percent return in the past three years. Other high performing schemes include Nippon India Value Fund and Tata Equity PE Fund.

When seen from the lens of size of funds, the largest value fund is ICICI Prudential Value Discovery Fund with a total asset size of 47,919.93 crore followed by HSBC Value Fund with asset size of 13,152.66 crore.

However, it is worth noting that the past returns of a mutual fund scheme do not guarantee its future returns. In other words, simply because a scheme has delivered high returns in the past does not necessarily mean that it will continue to deliver the same returns in the future as well.

Note: This story is for informational purposes only. Please speak to a SEBI-registered investment advisor before making any investment related decision.

Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:19 Nov 2024, 10:01 AM IST
Business NewsMoneyPersonal FinanceBest Mutual Funds: With benchmark indices on a downhill, these value funds can be your pick this November

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    UPL share price

    545.20
    10:45 AM | 19 NOV 2024
    8.7 (1.62%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

    124.25
    10:45 AM | 19 NOV 2024
    8.75 (7.58%)

    Tata Steel share price

    141.60
    10:45 AM | 19 NOV 2024
    0.3 (0.21%)

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation share price

    251.85
    10:45 AM | 19 NOV 2024
    1.05 (0.42%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    DCM Shriram share price

    1,364.20
    10:25 AM | 19 NOV 2024
    41.05 (3.1%)

    Coforge share price

    8,200.00
    10:25 AM | 19 NOV 2024
    192 (2.4%)

    Indian Hotels Company share price

    750.15
    10:25 AM | 19 NOV 2024
    12.85 (1.74%)

    Mastek share price

    3,188.05
    10:25 AM | 19 NOV 2024
    52.6 (1.68%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Honasa Consumer share price

    266.35
    10:25 AM | 19 NOV 2024
    -29.45 (-9.96%)

    Thermax share price

    4,730.00
    10:25 AM | 19 NOV 2024
    -137.95 (-2.83%)

    Carborundum Universal share price

    1,420.00
    10:25 AM | 19 NOV 2024
    -30.35 (-2.09%)

    Elgi Equipments share price

    549.40
    10:24 AM | 19 NOV 2024
    -10.2 (-1.82%)
    More from Top Losers

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

    124.50
    10:25 AM | 19 NOV 2024
    9 (7.79%)

    Rattanindia Enterprises share price

    64.50
    10:25 AM | 19 NOV 2024
    4.44 (7.39%)

    Schneider Electric Infrastructure share price

    752.00
    10:25 AM | 19 NOV 2024
    47.95 (6.81%)

    Eid Parry India share price

    813.90
    10:25 AM | 19 NOV 2024
    48.65 (6.36%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      76,335.00680.00
      Chennai
      76,341.00680.00
      Delhi
      76,493.00680.00
      Kolkata
      76,345.00680.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.80/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in Money

        HomeMarketsloanPremiumMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.