Best personal loan options in 2025: Top 10 banks with low interest rates

Personal loans can help cover financial needs quickly. It's important to compare interest rates from various banks and maintain a good credit score to secure favorable terms. Borrow only what you can afford to avoid higher EMIs and debt traps.

Toshank Bhardwaj
Published21 Jan 2025, 12:08 PM IST
Personal loans provide swift access to funds but come with higher interest rates.

If you are in need of quick funds to cover your financial needs for a while, personal loans can be a great option for you to consider. Personal loans provide quick loan disbursements with minimal documentation so that you can get funds quickly and have a smooth user experience.

Also Read | Personal loan applicants can move from floating interest rate to fixed: RBI

If you are planning to borrow a personal loan, it is important to understand the interest rates provided by the banks so that you can compare and get the best deal for yourself. Let’s have a look at top banks providing low interest rates on personal loans in January

Top banks for low interest personal loans in 2025

Banks Interest rate

HDFC Bank 

10.85% onwards

ICICI Bank 

10.85% onwards

Indian Bank 

10.85% – 16.10%

Canara Bank 

10.95% – 16.40%

IDFC Bank 

10.99% – 23.99%

Bank of Baroda

11.05% – 18.75%

Axis Bank 

11.25% onwards

Yes Bank

11.25% – 21.00%

Punjab National Bank 

11.40% – 17.95%

State Bank of India 

11.45% - 14.85%

1. HDFC Bank

Maximum loan amount: Up to Rs. 40 lakh

Processing fee: Up to Rs. 6,500

Loan tenure: Up to 6 years

2. ICICI Bank

Maximum loan amount: Up to Rs. 50 lakh

Processing fee: Up to 2% of the loan amount

Loan tenure: Up to 6 years

3. Indian Bank

Maximum loan amount: Up to 20 times of monthly gross salary

Processing fee: 1% of the loan amount

Loan tenure: Up to 7 years

4. Canara Bank

Maximum loan amount: Up to Rs. 10 lakh

Processing fee: Up to 0.50% of loan amount ( 1,000 to 5,000)- 50% off on processing fee

Loan tenure: Up to 7 years

5. IDFC Bank

Maximum loan amount: Up to Rs. 10 lakh

Processing fee: Up to 2% of the loan amount

Loan tenure: Up to 5 years

6. Bank of Baroda

Maximum loan amount: Up to Rs. 20 lakh

Processing fee: Up to 2% (maximum Rs. 10,000)

Loan tenure: Up to 7 years

7. Axis Bank

Maximum loan amount: Up to Rs. 10 lakh

Processing fee: Up to 2% of the loan amount

Loan tenure: Up to 5 years

8. Yes Bank

Maximum loan amount: Up to Rs. 40 lakh

Processing fee: Up to 2.5% of the loan amount

Loan tenure: Up to 5 years

9. Punjab National Bank

Maximum loan amount: Up to Rs. 20 lakh

Processing fee: Up to 1% of the loan amount

Loan tenure: Up to 7 years

10. State Bank of India

Maximum loan amount: Up to Rs. 35 lakh

Processing fee: NIL

Loan tenure: Up to 7 years

Tips to get lowest interest rates on personal loans

It is important to maintain a healthy credit score so that you can get your desired deal on the loan. Credit score is extremely important as it portrays your creditworthiness as well as reflects your past credit history which gives the lender an idea of your financial situation. With this the lender determines whether you are capable of repaying the loan on time or not.

You must stay ahead of your bill payments and ongoing debt repayment so that it can help reflect you as a mindful and disciplined borrower. You must also avoid frequent hard inquiries as it reflects that you are in need of funds and are probably facing financial constraint. This will in fact decrease your credit score and reduce your chances of getting low interest rates on personal loans.

Also Read | Can you qualify for a 5 lakh loan with a ₹20,000 salary? Find out

In conclusion, you must first understand your needs and evaluate whether you really require a personal loan. This is because personal loans attract higher interest rates than other loans in the market which as a result leads to higher EMIs

You must ensure that you borrow only the amount you can afford so that you do not land in any financial burden and stay away from debt traps. This way you can not only get the benefit of personal loans but also improve your credit score gradually.

(Note: The list is indicative, and not exhaustive. Check the bank websites for the latest updates)

Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsMoneyPersonal FinanceBest personal loan options in 2025: Top 10 banks with low interest rates
First Published:21 Jan 2025, 12:08 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts