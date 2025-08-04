Best personal loan rates in August 2025: Compare interest rates of top banks, processing fees, and more

If you need quick money without any collateral, personal loans are a common option. In August 2025, several banks are offering different interest rates and processing fees to attract borrowers.

The Reserve Bank of India cut the repo rate by 0.5% in June 2025. This has encouraged banks to lower their lending rates. However, the exact rate you get depends on things like your credit history, income, and how long you want to repay the loan.

Below is a list of the latest personal loan interest rates and processing fees from top banks as of August 2025:

Bank name Interest rate (p.a.) Processing fee Canara Bank 9.95% – 15.40% Up to 0.25% (Max. ₹ 2,500) Axis Bank 9.99% – 22.00% Up to 2% Union Bank of India 10.35% – 14.45% Up to 1% (Max. ₹ 7,500) Bank of Baroda 10.40% – 18.20% Up to 2% (Max. ₹ 10,000) ICICI Bank 10.60% onwards Up to 2% State Bank of India 10.10% – 15.10% Up to 1.5% ( ₹ 1,000– ₹ 15,000) HDFC Bank 10.90% – 24.00% Up to ₹ 6,500 Kotak Mahindra Bank 10.99% onwards Up to 5%

Note: Interest rates and fees are indicative and may vary based on individual profiles, loan amount, and bank policies. Please refer to the official website of the above-discussed lenders for accurate and updated information on personal loan interest rates.

Factors affecting personal loan interest rate Credit score: Borrowers with credit scores above 730 generally secure the best rates. The higher the credit score, the better the terms and conditions of the personal loan.

Borrowers with credit scores above 730 generally secure the best rates. The higher the credit score, the better the terms and conditions of the personal loan. Income: Salaried borrowers from reputed companies or stable self-employed professionals attract favourable pricing. The longer your employment is consistent, the better it is.

Salaried borrowers from reputed companies or stable self-employed professionals attract favourable pricing. The longer your employment is consistent, the better it is. Processing fee and other charges : A lower processing fee can significantly reduce upfront costs. That is why always keep this in mind while calculating your total loan expense.

: A lower processing fee can significantly reduce upfront costs. That is why always keep this in mind while calculating your total loan expense. Tenure and loan amount: A shorter tenure can lower interest paid overall, but increases EMI. Whereas higher loan amounts may sometimes unlock better terms and conditions. Tips to choose the right personal loan Compare interest rates and fees: A slightly higher interest rate might be offset by a lower processing fee. That is why, consult financial advisors before opting for any single loan product. Check prepayment and foreclosure charges: Borrowers who intend to repay early should look for loans with minimal or zero foreclosure penalties. This will help you in visualising your entire repayment tenure. Use online EMI calculators: Estimate monthly payments accurately to choose a comfortable repayment schedule. Keep in mind that your total EMI payment should not exceed 40% of your monthly income. Read the fine print: Understand all fees, such as late payment charges, part-payment fees, and eligibility requirements, beforehand, along with the structure of your loan. So that you are never forced to face any surprises in repayment later on.



Personal loan rates in the nation remain competitive across private and public sector banks. While considering borrowing, always keep in mind that personal loans carry inherent risks such as elevated interest costs and potential debt traps.

It is therefore crucial to carefully compare interest rates, fees, and service quality before committing, and always borrow cautiously after thoroughly assessing your repayment capacity.

