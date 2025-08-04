Best personal loan rates in August 2025: Compare interest rates of top banks, processing fees, and more

If you need quick money without any collateral, personal loans are a common option. In August 2025, several banks are offering different interest rates and processing fees to attract borrowers.
The Reserve Bank of India cut the repo rate by 0.5% in June 2025. This has encouraged banks to lower their lending rates. However, the exact rate you get depends on things like your credit history, income, and how long you want to repay the loan.
Below is a list of the latest personal loan interest rates and processing fees from top banks as of August 2025:
|Bank name
|Interest rate (p.a.)
|Processing fee
|Canara Bank
|9.95% – 15.40%
|Up to 0.25% (Max. ₹2,500)
|Axis Bank
|9.99% – 22.00%
|Up to 2%
|Union Bank of India
|10.35% – 14.45%
|Up to 1% (Max. ₹7,500)
|Bank of Baroda
|10.40% – 18.20%
|Up to 2% (Max. ₹10,000)
|ICICI Bank
|10.60% onwards
|Up to 2%
|State Bank of India
|10.10% – 15.10%
|Up to 1.5% ( ₹1,000– ₹15,000)
|HDFC Bank
|10.90% – 24.00%
|Up to ₹6,500
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|10.99% onwards
|Up to 5%
Note: Interest rates and fees are indicative and may vary based on individual profiles, loan amount, and bank policies. Please refer to the official website of the above-discussed lenders for accurate and updated information on personal loan interest rates.
It is therefore crucial to carefully compare interest rates, fees, and service quality before committing, and always borrow cautiously after thoroughly assessing your repayment capacity.
For all personal finance updates, visit here.
Disclaimer: Mint has a tie-up with fintechs for providing credit; you will need to share your information if you apply. These tie-ups do not influence our editorial content. This article only intends to educate and spread awareness about credit needs like loans, credit cards, and credit scores. Mint does not promote or encourage taking credit, as it comes with a set of risks, such as high interest rates, hidden charges, etc. We advise investors to discuss with certified experts before taking any credit.
Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.