But, this Golden Age of your life is when your biggest challenges start – finances and health-wise. And experts state that you better start your planning in right earnest.

The key factors that should be considered when planning for your retirement is the cessation of your steady income and likelihood that your health-related expenses might increase.

Thus, the retiree should opt for informed risk, aiming for a 2-3X inflation-beating return. Begin as early as possible to leverage the power of compounding, ultimately increasing the likelihood of achieving your desired outcomes. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Before we go into the financial aspects of retirement planning, there are some other factors that you need to consider for retirement.

A recent phenomenon among retirees is also that they want to pursue different passions like travelling, photography, and more. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Back to pavilion “These factors together will set the direction for your retirement planning, including how much financial corpus you would need to plan for," say experts.

Once you have identified your needs and therefore the corresponding financial corpus needed to fulfil those goals, determine your risk tolerance. This will help you identify the right wealth building avenues like guaranteed returns products, mutual funds, etc.

In long-term financial planning, the disparity between a 12% and an 8% return can have a significant impact on the final retirement corpus, emphasising the profound impact of compounding. This impact should not be taken lightly.

Informed risk is necessary to grow your corpus which outpaces inflation by 2-3 times. Of course, this requires a person to remain invested despite market volatility to realise these returns. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

An interesting method of balancing risk is putting a percentage of funds equivalent to your age in debt and the remainder in equity. Simply put, as you age and your ability to earn income inches closer to conclusion, your portfolio can minimise the risk it takes on.

You should also consult financial experts in your financial planning for your retirement.

“I believe a cardinal rule of retirement planning is to start early as it helps you harness the power of compounding for wealth accumulation. For those starting late, annuities and pension plans become viable tools to bridge the gap. Ultimately, a well-structured retirement plan serves as a safeguard against unforeseen expenses, providing the foundation for a comfortable and gratifying post-career life," says Seth.

Inflation - a wasteful tax Inflation has been called as a wasteful tax – one that takes but does not return. Experts give us some ideas on how to combat this silent killer.

Also, increase savings regularly: Adjust your contributions to account for inflation.

Review and adjust expenses: Prioritise essential spending, consider flexible budgets.

It’s crucial to consult an expert to plan the required funds, account for drawdown years, make inflation adjustments and leverage the power of compounding so that you can spend your golden years enjoying life without financial concerns," say experts.

Tax and retirement There are some tax avenues to reduce your financial burden post your working years.

The best approach is to integrate tax-saving within the broader framework of retirement goals, allocating a portion of the monthly investment towards an Equity Linked Savings Scheme (ELSS) mutual fund.

Avoid the misconception that insurance serves as a viable tax-saving strategy. Recognise that insurance and investment are distinct financial mechanisms and should not be combined.

Manik Kumar Malakar is a personal finance writer.

