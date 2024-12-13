Getting a credit card primarily requires a good credit score for issuers to approve credit card applications. A credit score signifies the creditworthiness of a credit card user; hence, it becomes an essential factor for issuers to determine your ability to repay credit card dues. There is a chance of rejection of the application if you have a poor credit score or lack of credit history.
However, having a poor credit score or no credit history does not mean you cannot get a credit card. Secured credit cards are a suitable option for those who struggle with low credit scores.
A secured credit card requires collateral, primarily a fixed deposit, as security to get approval for the card. This card which is issued against a fixed deposit functions like a regular credit card.
This card requires a minimum deposit of ₹25,000. There are zero annual fees for the first four years and ₹499 will be charged from the fifth year.
This card requires a minimum fixed deposit of ₹50,000, and the minimum tenure for fixed deposits is 180 days.
This card requires a fixed deposit in the range of ₹20,000 to ₹25 lakhs. There is no joining fee and annual fee levied on this card.
This Kotak Mahindra Bank card requires a minimum fixed deposit of ₹5,000. It does not have an annual or joining fee.
In conclusion, if you have a poor credit score or credit history, it is advised to pay your dues on time to avoid interest charges or additional fees before planning to get a secured credit card, as a new card will also require timely payments to improve your credit score. By not clearing previous dues, getting a secured credit card will add to the expenses that might affect your financial health.
(Note: Using a credit card carries its own set of risks)
