Prior to investing in a mutual fund scheme, investors are encouraged to compare the returns they earn with those of other schemes. Although past returns of a scheme don’t guarantee future returns, they may give an indication of the scheme’s potential to perform in the future.

Other factors which mutual fund investors should consider, before they take an investing call, include reputation of the fund house, broad category which the scheme belongs to, macro-economic fundamentals, and whether the scheme is active or passive, and the past performance of fund managers in case of active schemes.

Here we share the past one-year returns given by value mutual funds.

What are value funds? Value mutual funds refer to the schemes which invest in value investment strategies with at least 65 percent in stocks. There are 23 value mutual fund schemes with total assets under management (AUM) of ₹1,89,470.65 as on Nov 30, 2024.

Value Funds 1-year-return (%) AUM ( ₹ crore) Axis Value Fund 30.61 811.36 HSBC Value Fund 29.30 13,989.89 JM Value Fund 28.35 1,110.97 LIC MF Value Fund 32.34 149.58 Nippon India Value Fund 26.69 8,746.26 Quant Value Fund 26.68 1,996.20 UTI Value Fund 27.71 10,152.51

(Source: AMFI; returns as on Dec 19, 2024)

LIC MF Value Fund gave the highest return of 32.34 percent. JM Value Fund gave 28.35 percent return in the past one year, HSBC Value Fund gave 29.30 per cent return and UTI Value Fund delivered 27.71 percent return.

Meanwhile, investors are recommended not to rely on the past performance of a mutual fund scheme only before they take an investing call. This is because the past performance (over 25 percent) of schemes may or may not continue in future.