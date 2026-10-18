Best-performing SIFs: Quant leads hybrid long-short funds with 25.5% returns in 6 months; check how peers performed

Quant Mutual Fund’s QSIF Hybrid Long-Short Fund delivered a 25.5% return over six months, outperforming six other hybrid long-short Specialised Investment Funds (SIFs) with available data for the period. Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund’s Apex Hybrid Long-Short Fund ranked second, with a return of 6.78%, according to the SIF360 tracker.

QSIF’s lead extends to shorter and longer periods. The fund returned 20.58% over three months and 28.82% since inception, ahead of its peers on both measures. Most of the funds with available six-month data returned less than 5% over the period. However, these schemes have relatively short track records, making it important for investors to assess their investment strategies, portfolio risks and performance over time rather than rely on returns alone.

How the hybrid long-short SIFs performed Quant's six-month return exceeded Apex's by 19.22 percentage points. None of the other six funds with available data crossed 7%, while four delivered less than 5%.

Fund Fund house Six-month return QSIF Quant Mutual Fund 25.50% Apex Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund 6.78% Altiva Edelweiss Mutual Fund 4.98% ISF ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund 3.97% Arudha Bandhan Mutual Fund 2.57% Magnum SBI Mutual Fund 1.90% Titanium Tata Mutual Fund 0.46% Source: SIF360

Quant's QSIF returned 20.58% over three months, compared with 4.06% for Apex, the second-ranked fund over that period. Since inception, QSIF has gained 28.82%, while Edelweiss Mutual Fund's Altiva Hybrid Long-Short Fund ranked second with a 9.54% return.

How Quant's hybrid long-short strategy works Unlike a conventional equity mutual fund that primarily invests in stocks, Quant's strategy combines equity, debt and money market instruments with exposure to real estate investment trusts (REITs) and infrastructure investment trusts (InvITs). It can adjust allocations according to market conditions and its economic outlook.

Under the stated investment framework, equity and equity-related instruments can account for 25-75% of the portfolio, while debt and money market instruments can also account for 25-75%. REITs and InvITs have an allocation range of 0-20%. The strategy also permits unhedged short positions in equity and debt derivatives of up to 25%, alongside hedged positions of up to 100%, subject to scheme restrictions.

Also Read | How hybrid long-short SIFs differ in their strategies

QSIF Hybrid Long-Short Fund was launched on 15 October 2025. Its fund managers include Jignesh Shah, who has managed the fund since 20 February 2026, and Sanjeev Sharma, Sandeep Tandon, Sameer Kate and Ankit A Pande, who have been listed as managers since 25 September 2025.

What investors should know The minimum investment requirement for SIFs is generally ₹10 lakh per investor across SIF strategies, subject to the applicable exemption for accredited investors. The category is designed for investors who understand its more complex strategies and risks.