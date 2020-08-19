Better ways to fund that second-hand car

If you are getting a high-interest rate and not the desired loan amount, you can look for alternatives. The first option is to take a top-up loan if you have an ongoing home loan. The interest rates on top-up home loans are far cheaper, and the procedure is simpler compared with getting a loan for a used car. You could also fund the entire value. The loan tenure, in this case, would be longer. Keep in mind that the longer the tenor, the higher will be the interest outgo. But you can always prepay to escape the extra interest burden.