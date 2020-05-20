Beware of all the risks in bank perpetual bonds

It may be noted that banks are under stress due to the Covid-19 crisis. Around one-third of the loan books of major Indian banks are under moratorium, a media presentation by Motilal Oswal AMC on 13 May 2020 showed. Moratorium is a facility given by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) under which a borrower can halt repayments on loans until June-end. However, there is no guarantee that the economy will revive after June. An economy in recession can convert a borrower in temporary distress into a borrower who is insolvent. Many of these loans under moratorium can become non-performing assets (NPAs) and wipe out perpetual bonds.