Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >Money >Personal Finance >Beware of currency mark-ups in international fund transfers
There is a difference in regulations and charges when you receive money from another country than sending funds abroad

Beware of currency mark-ups in international fund transfers

4 min read . 05:17 AM IST Tinesh Bhasin

  • The options for sending money abroad have multiplied but each platform has its own pros and cons
  • Non-bank remittance platforms could offer a better forex mark-up but may charge a higher service fee

Technology is making outward remittances more convenient. However, the charges for sending money abroad continue to remain high.

In the past few months, banks have refined their online platforms to make outward remittances as simple as transferring funds to someone within India. Kotak Mahindra Bank, for example, recently enabled outward remittances on its mobile banking app. It’s the first bank to do so.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in
TRENDING STORIES See All

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.