Beware of currency mark-ups in international fund transfers

The options for sending money abroad have multiplied but each platform has its own pros and cons
Non-bank remittance platforms could offer a better forex mark-up but may charge a higher service fee
Technology is making outward remittances more convenient. However, the charges for sending money abroad continue to remain high.
In the past few months, banks have refined their online platforms to make outward remittances as simple as transferring funds to someone within India. Kotak Mahindra Bank, for example, recently enabled outward remittances on its mobile banking app. It’s the first bank to do so.