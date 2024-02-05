Don't let KYC become a con: RBI shares safety measures
Customers receive unsolicited communications such as phone call/ SMS/ email, through which they are manipulated into revealing personal information such as login details.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has — time and again — cautioned investors against frauds being perpetrated in the name of KYC updation. In the wake of spate of such incidents which took place in the recent past, RBI has again urged the investors to exercise caution and due care to prevent loss and safeguard themselves from such malicious practices.