Beware of instant loan apps! SBI shares 6 safety tips

The State Bank of India (SBI) has cautioned customers against instant loan apps. The country's top lender has shared some safety tips for customers to follow in order to avoid falling into traps of instant loan apps. “Please refrain from clicking on suspicious links or giving your information to a company posing as a Bank or Financial Company. Report cybercrimes at - https://cybercrime.gov.in," SBI tweeted on 22 November.

