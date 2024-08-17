Beware of ITR refund scam! Income tax department warns taxpayers on fake messages and mails

  • ITR refund scam: The Tax Department said taxpayers must verify income tax refund status through official channels only.

Riya R Alex
Published17 Aug 2024, 08:19 AM IST
ITR scam: Tax department warns taxpayers against online scams
ITR scam: Tax department warns taxpayers against online scams

ITR refund scam: The Income Tax Department (IT) has cautioned taxpayers to beware of scams. According to the IT department advisory, taxpayers should stay vigilant against online scams such as fake calls and pop-up notifications stating that they can avail of tax refunds.

 

In case a taxpayer receives such a fake message, they should verify the same with the IT department officially, the department informed in an official post on X.

 

Also Read | ITR filing 2024: Three income tax refund rules you should know

“Do not reply to emails or visit websites that request credit card numbers, bank account details, or any other sensitive information. The Income Tax Department may contact taxpayers through the email address provided,” the IT department said on X.

“The fake message may read like this: You have been approved an Income Tax Refund of Rs, 15000/-, the amount will be credited to your account shortly, Please verify your account number 5XXXXX6777. If this is not correct, please update your bank account information by visiting the link below," it added.

 

Also Read | Income tax benefits for resident vs non-resident taxpayers explained

Taxpayers should send such fake and fraudulent messages and emails to IT department's official website.

If you receive an email which you think is fraudulent, you must forward it to webmanager@incometax.gov.in. A copy can also be sent to incident@cert-in.org.in.

“If you receive a phishing mail, forward the same to incident@cert-in.org.in,” the Tax Department said.

Also Read | Missed to file ITR by last date? You can still claim ITR refund, here’s how

IT department warned taxpayers to not to reply or open attachments of fake emails or mails from someone claiming to be from tax department. Taxpayers should not click any links or cut and paste such links into their browsers. People should also protect their sensitive information such as OTP, passwords or Aadhaar information.

Income tax refund

An income tax refund is the refund amount that the income tax department gives back when the amount of tax paid is more than the actual amount due. The income tax refund process begins after the return is e-verified by the taxpayer. Usually, it takes around 4 to 5 weeks for the refund to be credited to bank accounts.

Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:17 Aug 2024, 08:19 AM IST
HomeMoneyPersonal FinanceBeware of ITR refund scam! Income tax department warns taxpayers on fake messages and mails

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    149.55
    03:59 PM | 16 AUG 2024
    3.35 (2.29%)

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    329.60
    03:58 PM | 16 AUG 2024
    1.15 (0.35%)

    GAIL India

    232.50
    03:53 PM | 16 AUG 2024
    5.8 (2.56%)

    ITC

    502.55
    03:56 PM | 16 AUG 2024
    10.65 (2.17%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Zensar Technologies

    797.90
    03:45 PM | 16 AUG 2024
    55.95 (7.54%)

    Piramal Enterprises

    946.85
    03:43 PM | 16 AUG 2024
    65.5 (7.43%)

    Nippon Life

    686.55
    03:57 PM | 16 AUG 2024
    47.2 (7.38%)

    PB Fintech

    1,687.25
    03:29 PM | 16 AUG 2024
    113.75 (7.23%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      73,058.000.00
      Chennai
      73,129.000.00
      Delhi
      72,634.000.00
      Kolkata
      72,492.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Money

      More From Popular in Money
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsCibilPremiumMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue