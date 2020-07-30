State Bank of India (SBI) has cautioned its account holders against phishing attacks. Amid the coronavirus pandemic which has forced people to stay indoors, increasing online transactions and thus the cases of online frauds have also spiked. 73.5 million SBI customers are using internet banking facilities, while close to 17 million are using mobile banking services. Country's top lender has suggested measures to its customers to secure their account. "Beware of the Phishers! Be cautious about all communication you receive on the internet. Follow these simple security measures to stay safe," SBI said in the tweet.

What is phishing?

A victim is trapped using fake emails, websites and is made to enter sensitive information like login and other details such as address, contact number and date of birth that can be used to profile her. A user is led to a fake website when she clicks on an email or a web link that appears to be genuine, but isn’t.

Things you should do

1) Avoid downloading or opening any file attachment from an unknown entity.

2) Look for the sender's email ID before sharing any personal information.

3) Use antivirus, antispyware, and firewall software.

4) Update your web browser regularly and enable phishing filter.

Things you should not do

1) Do not reply to suspicious email or social media messages.

2) Do not use company e-mail address for personal things.

3) Do not respond to phone calls asking for bank details.

4) Do not respond to any messages asking you to reveal personal details in order to receive a prize.

On June 20, the government had warned of a major upcoming phishing attack which promises free Covid-19 testing across India. SBI had issued an advisory saying, "The cybercriminals are claiming to have a 2 million individual/citizen's email IDs and are planning to send email with subject "Free COVID-19 Testing" inciting personal details from the residents of following cities: Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai and Ahmedabad."





