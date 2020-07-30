Beware of the phishers! SBI cautions account holders, suggests counter measures

State Bank of India (SBI) has cautioned its account holders against phishing attacks. Amid the coronavirus pandemic which has forced people to stay indoors, increasing online transactions and thus the cases of online frauds have also spiked. 73.5 million SBI customers are using internet banking facilities, while close to 17 million are using mobile banking services. Country's top lender has suggested measures to its customers to secure their account. "Beware of the Phishers! Be cautious about all communication you receive on the internet. Follow these simple security measures to stay safe," SBI said in the tweet.