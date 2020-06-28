Beware of the pitfalls of margin trading

In the previous example, a 10% decline in the stock in cash trade will cost you ₹10. However, in a leveraged trade, it will cost you ₹50. In addition, a sharp swing in price can also lead the broker to demand additional margin from you. If you are unable to furnish this margin, the broker, typically, “closes" your position or sells your stocks, to protect himself from default. These sales often occur when the stock has been hit hard. When you pay upfront in cash, the worst-case scenario would be losing your investment. In a margin trade, it could be losing your investment and also ending up with debt.