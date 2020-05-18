Beware of the risks when investing in bank perpetual bonds

If you need money for your financial goals or an emergency, you will have to sell your perpetual bonds in the market. However, the Indian corporate bond market is extremely thin and you may not get any buyers. This lack of liquidity was one of the factors forcing Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund to wind up six of its debt funds on 23 April. Hence investors should not look upon these bonds as an emergency fund. Most bank fixed deposits by comparison can be redeemed at any time after paying an interest rate penalty (usually 1%). Even mutual funds are more liquid, despite the Franklin Templeton incident. They have exit loads and you can end up taking a loss if you exit at a bad time. However, in an open-ended fund, you will get your redemption proceeds at the prevailing net asset value (NAV).