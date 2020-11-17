Beware SBI customers!: State Bank of India cautions against online fraud

Sate Bank of India (SBI) has reached out to its customers, alerting them not to fall for online fraud which have been on the rise. SBI took to Twitter and requested customers to be careful and vigilant. "SBI customers are requested to be alert on Social Media and not fall for any misleading and fake messages," country's top lender said in a tweet.

"We request our customers to be cautious of fake/ misleading messges circulating on social media purportedly on behalf of SBI," the bank further added.

SBI customers are requested to be alert on Social Media and not fall for any misleading and fake messages.#SBI #StateBankOfIndia #CyberSecurity pic.twitter.com/D1IL41PXfB — State Bank of India (@TheOfficialSBI) November 17, 2020





Sharing a 20-second video clip, SBI has asked customers not to share confidential details online. "Be vigilant, be safe. While interacting with us on social media, please check account verification and do not share confidential details online," SBI tweeted along with the video.

Be vigilant, be safe.

While interacting with us on social media, please check account verification and do not share confidential details online. pic.twitter.com/x2T7ImaCz6 — State Bank of India (@TheOfficialSBI) November 3, 2020

From time-to-time, SBI keeps alerting its customers warning them about phishing trends and methods to safeguard them against such frauds. SBI keeps its customers informed through its official Twitter handle (@TheOfficialSBI).

SBI is the largest commercial bank in terms of assets, deposits, branches, customers, and employees. It is also the largest mortgage lender in the country. SBI commands nearly 34% market share in home loans and nearly 33% in the auto loans segment. The Bank has the largest network of over 22,100 branches in India with an ATM / CDM network of over 58,500 and total BC outlets of more than 62,200. The number of customers using internet banking facilities is about 76 million and mobile banking services stand a little more than 17 million. The integrated digital and lifestyle platform by SBI - YONO has crossed the landmark of 58 million downloads.

