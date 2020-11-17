Beware SBI customers!: State Bank of India cautions against online fraud

SBI is the largest commercial bank in terms of assets, deposits, branches, customers, and employees. It is also the largest mortgage lender in the country. SBI commands nearly 34% market share in home loans and nearly 33% in the auto loans segment. The Bank has the largest network of over 22,100 branches in India with an ATM / CDM network of over 58,500 and total BC outlets of more than 62,200. The number of customers using internet banking facilities is about 76 million and mobile banking services stand a little more than 17 million. The integrated digital and lifestyle platform by SBI - YONO has crossed the landmark of 58 million downloads.