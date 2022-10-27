Beware the gaps in insurance policies for mental illness3 min read . Updated: 27 Oct 2022, 10:36 PM IST
- Irdai has asked insurers to provide mental illness coverage in health policies before 31 Oct
The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority (Irdai) has directed all health insurers to provide coverage for mental illness in health policies before 31 October. Here is what this directive means for insurers and it will help subscribers looking to buy an insurance policy with mental illness coverage.