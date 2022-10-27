Beware the gaps in insurance policies for mental illness

2. Sub-limits: Policies may have a sub-limit clause on the sum insured for mental illness coverage. Ankit Agrawal, CEO and co-founder, InsuranceDekho, said, “The policy coverage for mental illness may differ, depending on the underwriting procedures, type of policy and the insurer you opt for at the time of buying a health policy. For instance, all Niva Bupa health policies cover mental illnesses. In such policies, mental and physical illness are considered the same. However, some of the older policies like Health Premia and Heart Beat have a sub-limit on certain mental illnesses, but policies like Re-Assure offer full coverage till the sum insured is exhausted."