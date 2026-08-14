Beyond early retirement, the real FIRE power of financial independence

Jash KriplaniAprajita SharmaAnn JacobAnanya GroverShipra Singh
11 min read14 Aug 2026, 06:30 AM IST
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For this Independence Day special, we spoke to people who have achieved financial independence about what motivated them and how they are redefining work on their own terms—with greater purpose and freedom.(Pexels Photo)
Summary
While financial independence can be liberating, retiring early may feel hollow if it means withdrawing entirely from work or society without a clear end goal.

Financial independence is an aspiration worth pursuing, not as an escape from a toxic workplace, a bad boss or a poor appraisal, but as a means of building a richer, more purposeful life. It gives us the freedom to choose how we spend our time, how we work and what decisions we make, without every choice being dictated by the next paycheque.

While financial independence can be liberating, retiring early may feel hollow if it means withdrawing entirely from work or society without a clear end goal. Most of us want to remain relevant, continue learning and use our experience to give back. Those aspiring to FIRE (financial independence, retire early) must therefore understand both sides of the equation: the freedom gained through financial independence and the purpose needed to make that freedom meaningful.

For this Independence Day special, we spoke to people who have achieved financial independence about what motivated them and how they are redefining their work with purpose and freedom.

A 3 lakh debt lit his FIRE—but not to retire

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Drown out market noise, keep your head down, invest and be patient, says M. Pattabiraman.

M. Pattabiraman, founder of personal-finance blog Freefincal and a professor at IIT Madras, did not set out to retire early. His financial awakening came at 32, after his father fell ill, forcing him to borrow 3 lakh from his brother-in-law for hospital expenses. Having to borrow during a family crisis was a painful wake-up call, prompting him to begin investing to pursue financial independence.

In June 2008, he made his first mutual fund investment—a 1,500 systematic investment plan. The timing was hardly ideal: equity markets remained subdued for years after the global financial crisis. He says he knew little about markets then, or about the crisis. He just started and persevered.

A retirement calculator he built showed that he needed to invest a large amount every month to reach his target corpus by 65, initially close to his salary, and therefore impossible to invest in full. So he invested as much as he could each month, making up for shortfalls later. By 2019, Pattabiraman reached his financial-independence threshold of 30 times his annual expenses. But reaching the goal didn't mean he was ready to hang up his boots. Teaching has always been his passion, and it remains his “calling”. He continues to teach physics at IIT Madras because even as his nest egg made retirement possible, his calling made it unnecessary.

And this is a point he stresses in his financial-education seminars: people need to know why they want to FIRE. “Is it because the current job is stressful, or because there is something else you are passionate about doing?” Pattabiraman asks. Without this clarity, there is no point in sacrificing today's wants for a goal without purpose.

Financial independence also reshaped the professor’s appetite for risk. At 52, he holds around 65% of his portfolio in equities, an allocation he would have considered too risky in his younger years. As his corpus grew, so did his capacity and comfort with equity exposure. His biggest investing regret is not starting earlier.

—Jash Kriplani

From selling his time to owning it

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Financial independence is not about retiring early but about buying your own time back, says Sumit Ramani.

You don't have to feel caged in any aspect of your life—be it work, routine, location or your own mind. For Sumit Ramani, an actuary, co-founder of ProtectMeWell and author of Ring of Fire, that is the true meaning of financial freedom.

“There's no set pattern to my days. I try to follow a certain routine, but I don't mind if I end up breaking it. That's the true definition of independence. You don't have to feel caged in whatever form or shape you are in. Nothing should make you feel that you have to break free,” he says.

Ramani began working as an actuarial consultant around 2018, putting in long hours across time zones. “I would wake up at 6am for an Australian client and stay up late at night for a US client.” Long hours at work also meant neglect back home, and when his daughter pulled away instead of greeting him at an airport pick-up, Ramani realized the price he was paying for a stellar career.

He took stock of his finances, sold a large part of his investments and corrected some mistakes. He was sitting on cash when the covid-19 crash hit and went “all in”, giving his corpus a significant boost.

Today, despite having enough to live off his wealth, he continues to work, but on his own terms. “I start work at 11am. I never set up any meeting before 11am. I have a hard stop at 4pm for a couple of hours for my daughter. If there is something important, I'll take it up late evening, otherwise I do whatever I want.”

He also moved to a small town to be closer to his parents and give his family a more peaceful life. The move came with compromises. His wife had fewer career opportunities, while his daughter would have had greater exposure in a city like Bengaluru. But Ramani believes the trade-off has its own rewards. “I spend a lot of time with my daughter, teaching her things she otherwise may not have learned. She will inherit not just my wealth, but also my network,” he said.

For Ramani, financial independence was never about retiring early or a particular number. “I knew that I had to get to a point where I could buy my own time back. I have achieved it.”

His message to those pursuing financial independence is simple: “Don't focus on a number. We live a miserable life now for 20 years so that we'll have a richer life after 20 years. It doesn’t work like that. Those 20 years are also part of your life—and honestly, the premier part. The better bet is to incrementally do more of what you like and less of what you don't, while using money as a tool rather than the end goal,” he said.

—Aprajita Sharma

FIRE is the freedom to build your own passion

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Financial independence is the ultimate freedom of choice, not an excuse to stop being useful, Chauhan said.

For Palak Chauhan, a qualified pensions actuary, financial independence didn’t mean retiring early. It meant building a financial cushion that would allow her to pursue something of her own. And so, after working in New York for nearly 12 years, she decided to return home with the financial resources and firepower to launch a personal finance venture to promote financial literacy.

Being financially independent gave her the buffer to step into entrepreneurship without the stress of needing an immediate paycheck, and according to Chauhan, this is the real unlock from being financially free. As she puts it, financial independence is ultimate freedom of choice, not an excuse to stop being useful.

Her 15-year FIRE journey relied on disciplined SIPs, living on one income with her husband, an 80% equity allocation, and one investment that worked out well.

“We got really lucky with interest rates at the peak of Covid. The US allows you to lock in mortgage rates for 30 years, and moving fast was one of the best financial decisions we’ve made. Generating predictable monthly rental cash flow lets the main corpus compound untouched,” she says.

While many may want early retirement to escape burnout at their workplace, Chauhan believes people must ask a deeper question: What are you actually trying to retire from? She also notes that having a high income and better savings habits gives you a better shot.

“FIRE is a number game. In the US, that number is about 25 times your annual expenses. While in India it's about 33-35 times your annual expenses,” she adds. For Chauhan, though this is not a number that’s cast in stone, “Expenses change, as life situations change; whether due to unexpected medical needs or launching a venture, so keep revisiting the number every couple of years,” she advises, to ensure your math reflects current realities.

For Chauhan, FIRE creates choice, not an escape plan from life. Wealth building takes patience. Don’t chase a FIRE number so aggressively that you forget to enjoy life along the way, is her advice to those pursuing FIRE. Spend on what genuinely matters to you, not on keeping up with others.

—Ann Jacob

Four houses, one reality check and a plunge into FIRE

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Aim to reach a stage where you are saving more than what you are spending, says Samit Singh.

At the age of 40, Bengaluru-based Samit Singh, a banker at the time, realized that he couldn’t spend the rest of his working life chasing paycheques. But walking away required building a corpus that could sustain him through his retired years. This became his motivation for taking the plunge into FIRE.

Early in his career, Singh pursued traditional markers of security and wealth, buying four houses across four cities. But as he shifted gears towards financial independence, he began to look more closely at asset allocation. “After factoring in tax benefits, rental income and maintenance expenses, I found that three of the four houses were loss-making investments,” he says.

Singh began his decade-long journey towards financial independence by freeing himself from real estate investments that didn’t work for him and used the money to begin investing in mutual funds, primarily because the institutions he worked in restricted him from investing in direct equities.

For him, financial independence is more critical than retiring early, as it comes with the freedom to do what you want, as you like, and when you like. And that’s exactly what he did: he quit his job as a banker in 2023. “I had expected my life after resignation to feel like how I felt during my week-offs amid a very hectic work life, but when reality hit, I realized I can’t just sit at home and do nothing,” he said.

The restlessness also stemmed from a need to give back to society by sharing his knowledge and skills. He then got a mutual fund distributor certificate and began by advising close family and friends. He was already doing it, but wanted to make it more structured.

Leaving paycheques for uncertainty is not easy, and Singh had his fair share of that panic. “Initially, I used to have a lot of sleepless nights, whether money will last enough, what if there's anything which I have not planned for, etc., but I think I'm much more comfortable with money now.”

At 50, Singh had already accumulated a corpus to sustain till the age of 100, which he taps into for expenses. With his MFD firm now, he has an additional security to fall back on. A comfortable situation to be in.

—Ananya Grover

FIRE gives control over time and freedom to pursue work that interests

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To achieve FIRE, focus on improving savings rate by either increasing income or reducing expenses or both, says Ravi Handa.

There was no dramatic trigger that pushed Ravi Handa towards FIRE. The shift was gradual, arriving in his mid-30s as he reassessed his priorities. “I realized that having control over my time mattered to me much more than continuing to maximize my career or income,” he said.

After almost 15 years of working, earning well, saving a large part of it, investing consistently and selling a successful startup, he decided to pull the plug on a full-time job in 2022. “I simply realized that I had accumulated enough for work to become optional.” It wasn’t an easy decision, though, he recalled. “My salary was over 1 crore at the time, and I questioned myself whether I was doing the right thing by leaving so much money on the table.”

For Handa, FIRE has changed the role money plays in his life. It is no longer a score he needs to keep pushing higher. “I increasingly see money as something that gives me freedom rather than simply a number that needs to keep getting bigger,” he said. This realization has also been the biggest surprise after retiring. “I used to think that I would need to target a fixed spending of 'n' lakhs a month when I started. But a surprisingly large part of my spending is discretionary and under my control.”

Yet FIRE has not meant giving up work. He still enjoys building and working on interesting things, but the pressure is gone. “I am experimenting with artificial intelligence and building things such as Handa Uncle. But I retired with the clarity that the projects I pursue will not earn me money, and that’s the freedom FIRE should give you,” he said.

That freedom has also changed how he spends his time. His days are less structured now—scrolling Twitter, picking up his child from school, working at his will and a slower pace in general. “I don’t have to rush something as simple as making my eggs or taking a shower.” Travel has become a bigger part of his life, too. “During my working life, I never took more than two days off at a stretch, and now I have taken long trips to seven countries in recent years, including three weeks in Ireland.”

Handa could retire early, as he earned high salaries, saved a large part of his earnings, and experienced a major liquidity event. Does it mean FIRE is only for the rich? He says no. “You need either a very high income or to save substantially. Or simply get lucky with a windfall through Esops or by selling a business. With a mix of all of this, you can retire by your late 30s, but even with a high savings rate, it’s possible to retire by mid to late 40s.”

—Shipra Singh

About the Authors

Jash Kriplani

Jash Kriplani is a seasoned journalist based in Mumbai with more than 15 years of experience across some of India’s leading publications, covering personal finance and investments. Over the years, he has developed a strong reputation for breaking down several complex financial concepts into clear, accessible insights for everyday investors, with a particular focus on helping individuals make informed decisions about their money.<br><br>Jash has consistently written with a reader-first approach, blending storytelling with practical guidance. His work often reflects a deep understanding of investor behaviour, market cycles, and the evolving financial landscape in India, while staying grounded in data-driven insights and the real-world context.<br><br>He is also a Certified Financial Planner (CFP), having earned the credential from the Financial Planning Standards Board Ltd, USA. This professional training complements his journalistic work, allowing him to bring a deeper perspective to his writing. Through his work, he aims to bridge the gap between financial theory and real-world application for Indian investors, empowering them to build sustainable, long-term wealth.<br><br>In his free time, he likes to read and spend time with family.

Aprajita Sharma

A financial journalist and certified financial planner, Aprajita Sharma brings clarity and depth to the complex world of money. With over 12 years of experience across digital, print, and broadcast media, she has built a reputation for explaining personal finance in a way that is both practical and relatable.<br><br>She is working with Mint as an Assistant Editor and has previously worked with leading publications such as The Economic Times, Business Today, Fortune India, Outlook Money and Business Standard. She is also the co-author of “The Big Bull of Dalal Street”, a Penguin bestseller that chronicles the life of renowned investor late Rakesh Jhunjhunwala. She was also selected among a small group of journalists for the Asia Journalism Fellowship, underscoring her credibility in the field.<br><br>Aprajita is known for advocating unbiased, fee-only financial advice and for her sharp understanding of investor behaviour. Through her writing and storytelling, she continues to empower individuals to make more informed, confident financial choices. She is also a Kathak enthusiast.

Ann Jacob

Ann Jacob is a personal finance correspondent with Mint. She writes for Mint Money, where she works to make the complex world of finance feel clear and worth paying attention to through stories that actually make sense to her readers. She holds a BA in English, with a triple major in mass communication, literature and journalism. As an alumna of the Asian College of Journalism in Chennai, she also holds a postgraduate diploma in multimedia journalism. She has earlier worked with NDTV Profit, where she spent a year and a half decoding markets, personal finance, commodity, earnings, and everything in between. <br><br>Ann is particularly drawn to stories where life and money collide, right from decoding Gen Z’s changing spending habits and figuring out what really goes into building a good credit score, to exploring the everyday art of budgeting well. Her work leans into features and trend-driven stories that zoom into how one can earn, spend, and save well. In her stories, she aims to strip away the jargon, provide actionable insight from experts and write personal finance stories that are closest to reality.

Ananya Grover

Ananya is a journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in stock markets and personal finance. Currently working with the Mint Money team, she focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts to help readers make informed decisions about their money. Her work spans market trends, regulatory and policy developments, and in-depth analytical stories that decode shifts in India’s financial landscape. She has consistently covered key developments in the stock market, combining data-driven insights with on-ground reporting to provide clarity and context. <br><br>Before joining Mint, Ananya worked with Financial Express, NDTV Profit, and Informist, where she built a strong foundation in reporting, writing, and editing across fast-paced news environments. Her expertise lies in translating intricate financial and policy matters into accessible, reader-first narratives without compromising on depth or accuracy. Driven by a commitment to impactful and trustworthy journalism, Ananya believes credible financial information is essential for empowering individuals in an increasingly complex economic environment. A Delhiite now based in Mumbai, she brings a keen observational lens to both her reporting and everyday life. Outside of work, she enjoys reading, writing poetry, and people-watching.

Shipra Singh

Shipra joined Mint’s personal finance team in September 2021, and writes on tax, credit cards, banking, estate planning and investments. She began her career in personal finance as an intern with Outlook Money magazine in 2017, and has since worked with The Economic Times and Entrepreneur India as a business journalist covering fintech and emerging financial services.<br><br>Over the years, she has reported on key aspects of household finance, tracking regulatory changes, market trends and evolving consumer behaviour. Shipra’s main beats are tax and banking products, with a focus on compliance gaps and their real-world impact for readers navigating complex financial decisions. Her reporting on GST and personal tax, particularly foreign asset disclosures and NRI taxation, has contributed to wider policy discussions and subsequent changes.<br><br>She also interviews market experts for the Mint Money podcast, covering topics ranging from stock market investing to how credit scores shape financial outcomes and access to credit.<br><br>Shipra has a keen interest in data-driven analysis and writing human-centric features that explore how people’s habits around spending, investing and wealth creation are evolving. Her work focuses on helping readers make informed financial decisions in an increasingly complex economic landscape.<br><br>Shipra holds a Bachelor’s degree (Honours) and a Master’s in English Literature from Delhi University.

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