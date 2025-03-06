Beyond just saving: How can women secure, invest, and create long-term wealth?
SummaryMore women are investing, but are they truly building wealth? While stock market participation is rising, financial hurdles like low savings, debt, and investment confusion continue to slow progress.
Despite making financial strides, women in India represent a small fraction of the country’s investor base. According to NSE data, only 22% of stock market investors are women, while CAMS reports that 28% of mutual fund investors are women, with most preferring systematic investment plans (SIPs).