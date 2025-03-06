To accumulate ₹1 crore in 10 years, one would need to invest ₹87,000 per month in a SIP, assuming a 12% annual return. However, by increasing the SIP amount by 10% each year, this monthly investment can be reduced to ₹55,000. Alternatively, with the same ₹87,000 SIP and a 10% annual step-up, the corpus could grow to ₹2.80 crore instead of ₹1.80 crore in a regular SIP.