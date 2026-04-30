Beyond long-only: The rise of adaptive equity investing through SIFs

For decades, long-only equity funds have been the default vehicle for wealth creation. Their proposition is simple: stay invested, ride the economic cycle, and allow compounding to do the heavy lifting.

While this approach works over very long horizons, it comes with a structural limitation—investors are forced to remain fully exposed during bear markets, often giving back years of gains in short periods of stress.

During certain years of economic uncertainty, bearish markets can negate the positive returns generated over several years.

Mathematically speaking, clawing back lost gains takes a higher percentage up move to offset the down move.

So, for a stock to claw back a 20% down move, it would take 25% up move to just be at par. The effect of loss of time due to inflation is over and above that.

Specialised investment funds (SIFs) help address this limitation by design.

By combining long and short positions within a single portfolio, SIFs offer a more adaptive framework—one that can participate meaningfully in bull markets and potentially mitigate risk during downturns.

Long-only funds remain effective vehicles for passive wealth creation. However, in a world characterised by frequent volatility spikes, global capital flows, and rapid sectoral shifts, SIFs offer a more evolved solution.

SIF combines dynamic exposure management, disciplined long-short strategies, volatility optimisation, and multiple alpha engines. In long-term investing, consistency beats brilliance. SIFs may be built precisely for that purpose.

A key objective of SIFs is to enhance risk-adjusted returns by lowering portfolio beta and volatility. SIFs, by virtue of their long–short structure, operate with lower net market exposure, which may reduce sensitivity to market swings.

This may lead to lower volatility and a lower beta compared to long-only funds.

The defining advantage of SIFs lies in their flexible net exposure. Avoiding deep losses is as important as capturing gains, and SIFs are structurally built to attempt to do both.

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During bullish phases, when earnings momentum is strong and risk appetite is elevated, SIFs may operate with a high net long bias, behaving much like a traditional equity fund.

The difference emerges when markets turn volatile or bearish. Instead of remaining fully invested, SIFs may reduce net exposure or even move net short, using a calibrated mix of longs and shorts.

This ability to dynamically adjust exposure may allow SIFs to avoid sharp drawdowns—an often-underestimated driver of long-term underperformance in long-only portfolios.

SIFs are not just about hedging market risk; they are about creating multiple sources of alpha.

Unlike long-only funds that depend largely on stock selection and market direction, SIFs may generate returns through complex strategies with the idea of maximizing long term wealth creation.

Some of the strategies are mentioned below:

Complex Sector allocation strategies: Going overweight sectors with improving earnings and underweight—or short—those facing cyclical or structural headwinds.

Stock-specific strategy: Pairing strong balance sheet, earnings-visible companies on the long side with overvalued or deteriorating businesses on the short side.

Relative value opportunities: Exploiting inter-sectoral as well as intra-sectoral valuation gaps helps maximise alpha.

Wealth is not destroyed by missing rallies—it is destroyed by deep drawdowns. As markets become more volatile and dispersion-driven, SIFs represent a more adaptive, resilient framework for long-term equity investing and wealth creation