Beyond medical emergencies: General insurance products you need to invest in for a stress-free life
As insurers continue to expand the general insurance landscape with tailored non-life insurance products, more Indians ought to enhance their financial protection against a wide range of non-life risks in order to lead a stress-free life.
While the COVID-19 pandemic pushed many Indians to purchase or increase their life insurance coverage, the non-life insurance penetration continues to remain around the 1% mark, underscoring the lack of financial protection necessary to support India’s growth ambitions. What’s more, most Indians are aware of only few products within the general insurance space, with health and motor insurance contributing to the lion’s share of non-life insurance policies sold in our country today. Recognising the fact that financial expenses associated with accidents and other emergencies could derail one’s life, let us explore the range of general insurance products that can offer a layer of much-needed protection that can facilitate a worry-free and healthier life.