Beyond prediction: How to shield your investments in volatile times

Likewise, investors can’t forecast market uncertainty, but they can fortify their portfolios with smart asset allocation.

Going beyond basic diversification, a multi-layered strategy helps protect investments during turbulent times.

Here are three approaches to prepare and safeguard your assets.

Diversification: The first line of defence

Diversification never goes out of style when it comes to asset protection strategy. Investors can undertake diversification by distributing investments across defensive sectors such as FMCG, pharmaceuticals, and utilities, alongside growth-oriented sectors like technology and manufacturing.

Maintaining exposure to large-cap companies provides stability, while allocating a portion to mid and small-cap companies adds growth potential. Additionally, investors can consider mutual funds or exchange traded funds (ETFs) that invest in international markets to help hedge against India-specific economic challenges.

The allocation should be as per your risk personality. Say, a moderate risk investor can look at 50% allocation in large-cap, 30% in mid-caps, and 10% each in small-caps and international markets. Conservative investor can increase the large-cap to 70%, whereas an aggressive investor can weigh heavily in mid and small-caps.

However, this is an example, and the final investment call depends on individual goals and risk tolerance.

Instead of rigid percentages, a valuation-based approach is recommended. Increase allocation to undervalued sectors while trimming positions in overvalued ones. Valuation triggers can replace calendar-based rebalancing, offering seasoned investors flexibility to adapt based on market conditions.

Downside protection: Hedge against volatility

Beyond diversification, specific downside protection helps safeguard an investment portfolio during market turbulence.

During periods of heightened uncertainty, investors should identify and maintain exposure to assets with historical inverse correlation to primary holdings.

For example, when equities fall, fixed-income and precious metals like gold often rise, showcasing negative correlation. This inverse relationship creates a natural hedge in portfolios, reducing overall volatility without sacrificing returns.

Alongside diversification, systematic risk management plays a crucial role. Key measures include:

Adjust position sizing based on volatility: This involves modifying your portfolio allocation depending on how volatile a sector or asset class is. High-volatility sectors, while potentially offering attractive returns, can pose greater risks if overly concentrated. Rather than maintaining a fixed allocation, you adjust exposure according to current market conditions. For example, during the dot-com bubble, investors could have reduced their allocation to IT stocks to limit potential losses.

Set a maximum loss limit and review your portfolio: Know what you can afford to lose for each investment class. If uncertain times lead to a breach of the threshold, review the portfolio to assess whether fundamental changes require cutting loose threads or if this is a temporary situation.

Invest gradually: Instead of investing funds all at once, divide them into multiple tranches over time. This reduces timing risk and creates opportunities to average costs during volatility as you gradually invest at different price points.

For instance, a ₹10 lakh mid-cap investment can be staggered as follows:

Initial investment: ₹3 lakhs (30%)

Second tranche: ₹3 lakhs after 2 months or 5% market correction

Third tranche: ₹2 lakhs after 4 months or 10% market correctionffi

Final tranche: ₹2 lakhs after 6 months or 15% market correction

Fixed-income instruments: Stability amid chaos

Fixed income securities provide stability to portfolios during market downturns. For instance, sovereign bonds and treasury bills offer safety with predictable returns backed by the government. These instruments provide sovereign guarantee, eliminating default risk, predictable interest payments, liquidity through secondary markets, and options across various maturities from 91-day T-bills to 30-year government bonds.

Traditional bank fixed deposits (FDs) and corporate FDs also offer predictable returns with varying levels of safety, providing fixed returns, flexible tenures from 7 days to 10 years, and options for periodic interest payments or cumulative growth. Investors can consider them to anchor their investments and safeguard their funds from volatile markets.

For a more nuanced approach here, they can consider bond or FD laddering. Laddering distributes fixed deposits or bonds across multiple time horizons, ensuring regular maturity across different interest rate cycles.

For instance, in FD laddering strategy, when shorter-term deposits mature, investors can address immediate cash needs or reinvest into longer tenures, maintaining the structure’s integrity. This creates a perpetual cycle where a portion of investments regularly becomes available, reducing the pressure of timing decisions around interest rate movements.

This approach ensures both liquidity and optimisation of returns while managing reinvestment risk effectively during an uncertain period.

Conclusion

Uncertainty is inevitable in financial markets, but resilience comes from strategy, discipline, and patience. Combining diversification, downside protection, and fixed-income stability with emotional control empowers investors to navigate turbulent times.

Over a 7–10 year horizon, disciplined investing aligned with long-term goals is far more rewarding than chasing short-term predictions.

Atul Shinghal, founder and CEO, Scripbox, a digital wealth management platform