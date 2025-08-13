Beyond the ticker: Why unlisted stocks are stealing the spotlight
India’s unlisted market is seeing record growth, with top names delivering triple-digit returns. But with limited liquidity, higher risk, and minimal oversight, smart navigation is key.
When we think of investments, the image is often of the stock exchange — a screen flashing green and red, prices shifting by the second, and the thrill of volatility. But the financial world has changed. Today, some of the most compelling opportunities lie outside listed markets.