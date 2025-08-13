Sebi’s push for structure

Realising the potential of unlisted investments and need for regulation, Sebi is acting both on the demand and supply side to create an efficient market place. Recently it was proposed to Cat II AIFs to invest more than 50% of their funds in unlisted securities, enhancing liquidity and participation. With growing investor interest in the listed small & mid-cap companies, Sebi has constantly worked on making it easy for unlisted companies to get listed in the public markets. This makes investments in unlisted companies more legit and gives a clear path of exit to investors.