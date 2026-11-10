Bhai Dooj 2026 financial gift: Gold ETFs for your sibling? How it differs from mutual funds? Process, rules explained

With Bhai Dooj falling tomorrow, on 11 November, you can gift your sibling gold ETF units instead of buying traditional gifts or spending lakhs on physical gold jewellery. This can be an alternative way to gift gold while helping your brother or sister build an investment portfolio.
However, unlike other mutual funds, gold ETFs are traded on stock exchanges and held in demat accounts. Their prices fluctuate in real time during market hours, while mutual fund transactions are based on the NAV declared by the AMC at the end of the trading day.
So, how can you gift gold ETFs, and how does the process differ from transferring regular mutual funds or gold funds? Experts explain.
Vedant Gupte, Co-founder and CEO of investment platform Trackk, said gold ETFs exist only in demat form. Therefore, gifting them requires an off-market transfer from the giver's demat account to the recipient's account. Here are the steps involved:
Anooshka Soham Bathwal, CEO and Founder of Dhanvesttor, said gold ETFs are dematerialised securities and can only be transferred through the demat route. Alternatively, investors can submit a physical Delivery Instruction Slip (DIS) to initiate the transfer. The process generally takes one to two business days, depending on the broker or depository service provider.
“Off-market transfer refers to the method where an individual transfers the units of gold ETFs directly from his/her demat account into someone else's demat account without selling on the stock market,” Bathwal said.
The transfer can take place between accounts held with the same depository or across CDSL and NSDL. However, the giver's DP may levy a small debit charge. Stamp duty treatment for gift transfers may vary, so investors should check with their DP before initiating the transaction, Gupte added.
Even a minor sibling can receive gold ETF units through a demat account operated by a guardian.
Bathwal said gold ETFs are held only in demat accounts and can be gifted only through off-market transfers, requiring both the giver and recipient to have demat accounts.
In contrast, mutual funds can be held in demat or Statement of Account (SoA) form. Eligible SoA units can be transferred through AMC and registrar platforms such as CAMS, KFintech and MF Central without requiring demat accounts, she added.
SOA is a non-demat mode of holding mutual fund units in an account maintained by the AMC or its registrar. Gupte highlighted the key differences in gifting gold ETFs and mutual funds as follows:
|Parameter
|Gold ETFs
|Mutual funds
|Gifting and transferability
|Gifted through off-market transfers between demat accounts. Both parties need demat accounts.
|Both demat and SoA units can be gifted.
|Transfer platforms
|CDSL, NSDL or broker platforms.
|SOA transfer through CAMS, KFintech, AMC websites and MF Central. The recipient needs a folio (can open zero-balance folio) with the same fund house, and both parties must be KYC-compliant.
|Costs
|Expense ratio, brokerage, bid-ask spreads and DP charges may apply.
|Direct plans do not involve brokerage charges.
|Consolidated Account Statement (CAS)
|Held in demat accounts and reflected in CAS.
|SoA units are held in AMC folios. Both demat and SoA holdings appear in CAS.
“If your sibling does not have a demat account, gifting mutual fund or gold fund-of-funds units held in SoA mode is a simpler alternative,” Gupte added.
Gold FoFs or mutual funds invest in units of gold ETFs and allow investors to gain exposure to gold without holding ETF units directly.
Bathwal said gifting gold ETFs or mutual fund units to a brother or sister does not attract tax at the time of transfer. Siblings qualify as relatives under the Income Tax Act, so the gift is exempt from tax in the recipient's hands, irrespective of its value. Capital gains tax also does not arise at the time of gifting, as the transfer is not treated as a sale.
Keeping a simple gift deed or letter is also advisable to document that the units were transferred without any payment, Gupte added.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related updates. She focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts and presenting them in a clear, reader-friendly manner, thereby helping audiences better understand investment trends, personal finance, and market developments. Her writing focuses on making finance more accessible to everyday readers while maintaining clarity, accuracy, and relevance. <br><br> She holds a degree in Economics (Hons.) along with an MBA in Finance, which has helped her develop a strong foundation in financial analysis, market understanding, and business reporting. Before joining journalism, she worked with finance and broking firms, where she closely followed market developments, investment strategies, and evolving industry trends. This practical exposure strengthened her understanding of financial markets. She has also written content across multiple formats and platforms, including YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram. <br><br> Over time, she has developed expertise in covering market-linked stories, investor-focused topics, and regulatory updates in a simplified yet informative style. She also enjoys reading and listening to Hindi poetry, reflecting her appreciation for literature and creative expression beyond the world of markets and numbers.
Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.