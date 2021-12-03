Bharat Bond ETF 2032: Low-risk, but perhaps not for everyone

The NAV of the Bharat Bond funds is sensitive to interest rate movements, particularly for the longer dated funds (2030, 2031 and 2032). When interest rates rise, the NAVs of long dated funds fall. This can particularly hurt those who want to exit before maturity. Holding on to maturity, however, will iron out these movements. For investors worried about the impact of rate hikes, Edelweiss Mutual Fund has pointed out the large gap between the repo rate and the 10 year bond yield which can cushion investors in its funds from rate hikes. The structure is also tax efficient, compared to directly holding government bonds. In case of the latter, the interest is fully taxable at slab rate. However, for debt mutual funds like the Bharat Bond series, capital gains tax is at slab rate only if the holding period is less than 3 years. After three years, capital gains tax drops to 20% and you are also given the benefit of indexation. While bank fixed deposits (FDs) are much safer since they do not get affected by market forces, those with a risk appetite can get higher yields in Bharat Bond funds for similar time horizons. However, some experts take issue with the volatility of the Bharat Bond series. “For a retired individual who wants regular income, a systematic withdrawal plan (SWP) from Bharat Bond will not measure up. This is because the NAV will rise and fall as per interest rate movements over the years. Hence, SWP withdrawals in the ‘down’ years will eat into the investor’s capital," said Harshvardhan Roongta, joint-chief executive officer, Roongta Securities, a mutual fund distributor.