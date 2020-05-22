NEW DELHI : Edelweiss Asset Management on Friday announced the launch of the second tranche of Bharat Bond ETF in July with two new series after initial series in December last year.

The Bharat Bond ETF programme is an initiative of the government's Department of Investment and Public Asset Management which has given the mandate to Edelweiss AMC to design and manage the product.

The two new Bharat Bond ETF series will have maturities of April 2025 and April 2031.

Through the launch of these two new ETF series, Edelweiss Mutual Fund proposes to raise an initial amount of ₹3,000 crore with a greenshoe option of ₹11,000 crore based on market demand.

The ETF will invest in constituents of Nifty Bharat Bond Indices consisting of AAA-rated public sector companies. Bharat Bond Funds of Funds (FOF) with similar maturities will also be launched for investors who do not have Demat accounts.

The first launch of Bharat Bond ETF had raised over ₹12,400 crore from a diverse set of investors. Further, after the new fund offer, the Bharat Bond ETF programme continued to see healthy investor participation and good liquidity on the exchanges.

Share Via