Bharat Bond Fund has interest rate risk

In current times, having only debt investment in your portfolio for post-retirement needs may not necessarily work most of the time. You may need to have some allocation in the equities as well. The allocation in debt and equities investments are based on your monthly withdrawal and the number of years to withdraw. Also, would suggest you consider inflation in your monthly withdrawal as usually, the post-retirement phase is for 20 to 25 years. A monthly requirement of Rs. 50,000 today after 10 years will be Rs.90,000 and 20 years will be Rs.160,000 considering inflation of 6%. Hence, your overall portfolio needs to generate more than 6% to ensure that invested money does not de-grow.