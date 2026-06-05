BharatPe launches credit-on-UPI solution: How to sign up for BharatPe Flex, key features, all you need to know about it

Fintech and payment gateway services provider BharatPe has launched ‘BharatPe Flex’ to provide customers ability to complete their UPI payments through a credit line.

The company's new credit-on-UPI solution is powered by Yes Bank and will allow customers to make payments across existing UPI ecosystems. This includes bill payments, fuel payments, online transactions, shopping, scan QR code payments, travel and other daily expenditures.

BharatPe in an official release said the product allows access to “the flexibility of a credit line integrated into the UPI experience”.

The launch includes a ‘Pay now. Settle later.’ campaign that showcases support of growing customer preference for familiar solutions (i.e. UPI) with greater flexibility when it comes to managing cash flow, it added.

BharatPe Flex: Key features and highlights BharatPe Flex offers customers the option to repay in full within the billing cycle or convert spends into flexible equated monthly installments (EMIs), depending on their repayment preference.

Customers can pay on UPI and settle dues within up to 45 days of interest-free period.

Customers have benefit of fully digital onboarding and activation — Eligible users can get approvals within three minutes, it claimed.

When it comes to usage features, BharatPe Flex can be used in-shop and online to complete UPI payments.

It also allows you to track expenses, limits, and repayments within the app.

It allows you to earn rewards on every eligible payment through BharatPe UPI. How to enroll for BharatPe Flex? Step-by-step guide You will have to download the BharatPe app on Play Store or App Store.

Once on the app, click on BharatPe Flex and complete the digital onboarding and KYC process.

Once KYC is complete, you will be able to link the approved credit line with your UPI.

You will be required to set up your UPI PIN and can start making payments. ‘Built to address that emerging need’: Why the launch? The release noted that this product comes at a time when UPI has become deeply embedded in everyday consumer behaviour across India and “has been designed to work within existing payment habits without requiring customers to adopt a separate payment ecosystem or behaviour”.

Speaking on the launch, Nalin Negi, CEO, BharatPe, said, “UPI has fundamentally transformed the way India transacts by making payments instant, interoperable, and accessible at scale. As digital payments mature, we believe the next phase of innovation will focus on providing consumers with greater flexibility and control over how they manage everyday expenses. BharatPe Flex has been built to address that emerging need by combining the familiarity of UPI with the convenience of credit in a seamless and intuitive manner.”

Anil Singh, Country Head, Credit Cards & Merchant Acquiring, Yes Bank said the lender has been a major player in India's UPI ecosystem, supporting the growth of digital payments through strong technology infrastructure and innovation-led solutions. “As the payments landscape continues to evolve, we see significant opportunities to leverage our strengths across payments and credit to enable newer use cases and deliver differentiated customer experiences. Our collaboration with BharatPe reflects our commitment to provide a seamless Credit-on-UPI experience that offers customers greater flexibility in managing their everyday transactions,” Singh added.

(With inputs from Agencies)