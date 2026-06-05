BharatPe launches credit-on-UPI solution: How to sign up for BharatPe Flex, key features, all you need to know about it

Fintech and payment gateway services provider BharatPe has launched ‘BharatPe Flex’ to provide customers ability to complete their UPI payments through a credit line.
The company's new credit-on-UPI solution is powered by Yes Bank and will allow customers to make payments across existing UPI ecosystems. This includes bill payments, fuel payments, online transactions, shopping, scan QR code payments, travel and other daily expenditures.
BharatPe in an official release said the product allows access to “the flexibility of a credit line integrated into the UPI experience”.
The launch includes a ‘Pay now. Settle later.’ campaign that showcases support of growing customer preference for familiar solutions (i.e. UPI) with greater flexibility when it comes to managing cash flow, it added.
The release noted that this product comes at a time when UPI has become deeply embedded in everyday consumer behaviour across India and “has been designed to work within existing payment habits without requiring customers to adopt a separate payment ecosystem or behaviour”.
Speaking on the launch, Nalin Negi, CEO, BharatPe, said, “UPI has fundamentally transformed the way India transacts by making payments instant, interoperable, and accessible at scale. As digital payments mature, we believe the next phase of innovation will focus on providing consumers with greater flexibility and control over how they manage everyday expenses. BharatPe Flex has been built to address that emerging need by combining the familiarity of UPI with the convenience of credit in a seamless and intuitive manner.”
Anil Singh, Country Head, Credit Cards & Merchant Acquiring, Yes Bank said the lender has been a major player in India's UPI ecosystem, supporting the growth of digital payments through strong technology infrastructure and innovation-led solutions. “As the payments landscape continues to evolve, we see significant opportunities to leverage our strengths across payments and credit to enable newer use cases and deliver differentiated customer experiences. Our collaboration with BharatPe reflects our commitment to provide a seamless Credit-on-UPI experience that offers customers greater flexibility in managing their everyday transactions,” Singh added.
(With inputs from Agencies)
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Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>
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