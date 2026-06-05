BharatPe launches credit-on-UPI solution: How to sign up for BharatPe Flex, key features, all you need to know about it

Fintech and payment gateway services provider BharatPe has launched ‘BharatPe Flex’. It said the product allows customers access to “the flexibility of a credit line integrated into the UPI experience”. Here's how to sign up, features and all you need to know

Jocelyn Fernandes
Updated5 Jun 2026, 07:59 AM IST
BharatPe Flex allows customers access to the flexibility of a credit line integrated into the familiar UPI experience.
BharatPe Flex allows customers access to the flexibility of a credit line integrated into the familiar UPI experience. (File Photo / Representative Image )

Fintech and payment gateway services provider BharatPe has launched ‘BharatPe Flex’ to provide customers ability to complete their UPI payments through a credit line.

The company's new credit-on-UPI solution is powered by Yes Bank and will allow customers to make payments across existing UPI ecosystems. This includes bill payments, fuel payments, online transactions, shopping, scan QR code payments, travel and other daily expenditures.

BharatPe in an official release said the product allows access to “the flexibility of a credit line integrated into the UPI experience”.

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The launch includes a ‘Pay now. Settle later.’ campaign that showcases support of growing customer preference for familiar solutions (i.e. UPI) with greater flexibility when it comes to managing cash flow, it added.

BharatPe Flex: Key features and highlights

  • BharatPe Flex offers customers the option to repay in full within the billing cycle or convert spends into flexible equated monthly installments (EMIs), depending on their repayment preference.
  • Customers can pay on UPI and settle dues within up to 45 days of interest-free period.
  • Customers have benefit of fully digital onboarding and activation — Eligible users can get approvals within three minutes, it claimed.

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  • When it comes to usage features, BharatPe Flex can be used in-shop and online to complete UPI payments.
  • It also allows you to track expenses, limits, and repayments within the app.
  • It allows you to earn rewards on every eligible payment through BharatPe UPI.

How to enroll for BharatPe Flex? Step-by-step guide

  • You will have to download the BharatPe app on Play Store or App Store.
  • Once on the app, click on BharatPe Flex and complete the digital onboarding and KYC process.

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  • Once KYC is complete, you will be able to link the approved credit line with your UPI.
  • You will be required to set up your UPI PIN and can start making payments.

‘Built to address that emerging need’: Why the launch?

The release noted that this product comes at a time when UPI has become deeply embedded in everyday consumer behaviour across India and “has been designed to work within existing payment habits without requiring customers to adopt a separate payment ecosystem or behaviour”.

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Speaking on the launch, Nalin Negi, CEO, BharatPe, said, “UPI has fundamentally transformed the way India transacts by making payments instant, interoperable, and accessible at scale. As digital payments mature, we believe the next phase of innovation will focus on providing consumers with greater flexibility and control over how they manage everyday expenses. BharatPe Flex has been built to address that emerging need by combining the familiarity of UPI with the convenience of credit in a seamless and intuitive manner.”

Anil Singh, Country Head, Credit Cards & Merchant Acquiring, Yes Bank said the lender has been a major player in India's UPI ecosystem, supporting the growth of digital payments through strong technology infrastructure and innovation-led solutions. “As the payments landscape continues to evolve, we see significant opportunities to leverage our strengths across payments and credit to enable newer use cases and deliver differentiated customer experiences. Our collaboration with BharatPe reflects our commitment to provide a seamless Credit-on-UPI experience that offers customers greater flexibility in managing their everyday transactions,” Singh added.

(With inputs from Agencies)

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

Jocelyn Fernandes

Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>

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