Rights issues are a very popular way for companies to raise funds and can also be very beneficial for investors. Let’s understand what is a rights issue and how to apply for one

Right issue is one way through which companies raise additional capital. It is an offer by a company to its existing shareholders to buy additional shares of the firm at a discounted price. It provides the shareholders a chance to increase their holdings in the firm. However, it is not mandatory for the shareholders to participate in a rights issue. They can choose to exercise the option of not buying any extra shares.

The rights issues are also used by companies to raise funds by offering a number of shares at a price lower than the current market price for a certain period of time.

Recently, the telecom major Bharti Airtel came out with a ₹21,000 crore rights issue which would open on October 5. This fundraising is mainly to take on by its rivals in the telecom market.

The issue size is 39.22 crore shares and the price for the rights issue shares will be ₹535 per fully paid-up equity share, including face value of ₹5 and premium of ₹530 per equity share, the press release stated. The stock is currently trading around ₹726 per share on the BSE.

As per the release, a shareholder can buy 1 rights issue share for every 14 shares he/she holds as per record date which is set on September 28.

Eligibility

All shareholders who own shares of the firm before the ex-date, which is determined by the firm, are eligible for the rights issue shares.

When announcing a rgihts issue the company also informs the shareholders regarding a record date. It is the cut-off date set by the company.

India follows a T+2 rolling system, which means the ex-date is 2 days before the record date. An investor, if he/she wants to be eligible for the bonus issue must buy shares before the ex date. any one who buys the stock on the ex-date will not be eligible for this.

For example in the case of the Airtel rights issue, the record date isset at September 28, so the ex-date will be September 26. So only shareholders, who own Airtel shares by September 25 will be eligible to buy the rights issue shares.

How to buy rights issue shares:

RTA

The first way to apply is through the registrar and transfer agent (RTA).

Step 1: Visit the registrar website. The option to apply for the rights issue will only be visible once it is open. Click on “Apply for rights issue."

Step 2: Select the depository with which you have an account.

Step 3: Enter your details like DP ID, client ID, Captcha and click on Submit.

Step 4: Register your email ID and mobile number so that you get the allotment details.

Step 5: Then make the payment for the number of shares you are entitled to via UPI of NEFT.

You will then get notified when the hares are allotted to you.

Internet Banking Account- ASBA Facility

You can also apply through your net banking account if you have the ABA facility enabled. It's similar to applying for an IPO.

Step 1: Login to your net banking account and click on ‘Demat & ASBA Services’.

Step 2: Under that click on IPO (Equity)- there you will find the company name Rights issue apply button.

Step 3: Enter your details like PAN, DEMAT number and select the depository.

Step 4: Make the payment. In this case, your money will be blocked in your bank account till allotment happens.

In both cases, if the shares are not allotted to you, the money gets refunded to your bank account.

Rights issue is a very popular way for companies to raise funds and can be very beneficial for investors, since they get to increase their shareholding at a discounted price.

