Bharti AXA General Insurance launches 'Krishi Sakha' App for farmers

Unveiling the ‘Krishi Sakha’ App, Sanjeev Srinivasan, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Bharti AXA General Insurance, said, “This app is very convenient and useful for the farmers and farming community as it educates them, while addressing the needs and risks of the entire crop cycle from pre-sowing to harvesting and post-harvest which is replete with unpredictable fears and threats. Climate-related risks have further made crop insurance the need of the hour. We, therefore, believe that ‘Krishi Sakha’ app is going to help us further interact with our farmers, understand their concerns, and offer them customized crop insurance solutions in order to solve their farming problems and challenges.’’