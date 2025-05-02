BHIM app update: A deep dive into recent features such as family mode, split expenses, spend analytics
SummaryThe BHIM app is evolving into a comprehensive financial management tool with features such as UPI Circle and spend analytics. Learn how these enhancements can help you effortlessly share financial responsibilities with family members or track your spending habits.
The Bharat Interface for Money (BHIM) app, developed by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), introduced a series of features such as split expenses, family mode, and spend analytics about a month ago, aimed at helping users manage their daily financial tasks more smartly.