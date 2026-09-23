BHIM App rolls out MyUPI AI assistant for UPI support, mandate management and safety controls

BHIM Payments App has introduced MyUPI, an AI-powered assistant offering 24x7 support for UPI transactions, complaints, Autopay mandates and safety controls. Available in five languages, MyUPI also enables transaction replay, payee verification, UPI Number de-linking and fraud-awareness assistance. 

Shivam Shukla
Published23 Sep 2026, 07:31 AM IST
Prefer LMPrefer Liveminton Google
BHIM Payments App’s MyUPI introduces AI-powered support for UPI transactions, complaints, Autopay mandates and safety controls, with multilingual assistance and fraud-awareness features. (AI-generated image for representational purposes only)
BHIM Payments App’s MyUPI introduces AI-powered support for UPI transactions, complaints, Autopay mandates and safety controls, with multilingual assistance and fraud-awareness features. (AI-generated image for representational purposes only)

The BHIM Payments App has introduced MyUPI, a conversational artificial intelligence (AI)-powered assistant that brings several UPI support, transaction management and safety features into a single interface, as detailed in a press release on 22 September.

NPCI BHIM Services Limited (NBSL), a wholly owned subsidiary of the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), announced the feature. Launched by NPCI at Global Fintech Fest 2026, MyUPI is available 24/7 in the BHIM app and currently supports several languages, including English, Telugu, Hindi, Bengali and Tamil.

The assistant allows users to explain their UPI-related requirements in everyday language, reducing the need to fill out detailed forms or switch between multiple support channels. MyUPI is available for users under the ‘Quick Actions’ section of the BHIM Payments App.

Also Read | Tatkal NPS now on BHIM app: All you need to know about account opening process

Salient features of MyUPI

Feature

What it does

Transaction assistanceUsers can view UPI transactions across linked bank accounts and UPI apps and seek help with a specific payment.
Complaint resolution and trackingUsers can raise eligible payment-related complaints, receive a reference number and track their progress within BHIM.
Pay SafeUsers can enter a UPI ID or upload a QR code to verify the payee’s name before making a payment.
UPI Autopay managementUsers can view recurring payments and mandate details across linked accounts and apps and pause, resume or cancel eligible mandates.
Mandate debit informationUsers can identify a mandate behind a debit made without a UPI PIN prompt and understand its purpose.
Transaction ReplayUsers can re-initiate eligible P2P and P2M payments, including those originally made through another UPI app, with fresh UPI PIN authorisation.
UPI Number de-linkingUsers can de-link their mobile number from their UPI Number if they do not want to receive payments through it.
Safety SwitchUsers can block a linked bank account in situations such as a suspected account compromise, lost phone, unexpected debit or suspicious message.
Fraud awarenessUsers can seek information about suspected scam messages and commonly reported UPI fraud methods.

Multilingual support and safety controls

MyUPI provides users with 24x7 conversational support in five different languages. NBSL plans to add more regional languages over time. The feature focuses on bringing transaction information, complaint handling, mandate management and fraud-awareness assistance into a single interface.

Payment-related actions will continue to require authentication through the user’s UPI PIN. This means the conversational interface is not introduced to replace the authentication requirement for eligible payment actions.

Lalitha Nataraj, Managing Director and CEO, NPCI BHIM Services Limited, said, “MyUPI strengthens the BHIM Payments App with a proactive trust layer that enables users to seek information, resolve concerns and take timely action with greater clarity and confidence.”

Also Read | DigiLocker, BHIM and more: 12 government apps Indians should have to save time

About the Author

Shivam Shukla

Shivam writes on personal finance, equity markets, and mutual funds. He has previously contributed to several leading publications, including Moneycontrol. He can be reached at shivam.shukla@htdigital.in

NPCIUpiPersonal Finance
Get Latest real-time updates

Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

HomeMoneyPersonal FinanceBHIM App rolls out MyUPI AI assistant for UPI support, mandate management and safety controls
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.