BHIM App rolls out MyUPI AI assistant for UPI support, mandate management and safety controls

The BHIM Payments App has introduced MyUPI, a conversational artificial intelligence (AI)-powered assistant that brings several UPI support, transaction management and safety features into a single interface, as detailed in a press release on 22 September.

NPCI BHIM Services Limited (NBSL), a wholly owned subsidiary of the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), announced the feature. Launched by NPCI at Global Fintech Fest 2026, MyUPI is available 24/7 in the BHIM app and currently supports several languages, including English, Telugu, Hindi, Bengali and Tamil.

The assistant allows users to explain their UPI-related requirements in everyday language, reducing the need to fill out detailed forms or switch between multiple support channels. MyUPI is available for users under the ‘Quick Actions’ section of the BHIM Payments App.

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Salient features of MyUPI

Feature What it does Transaction assistance Users can view UPI transactions across linked bank accounts and UPI apps and seek help with a specific payment. Complaint resolution and tracking Users can raise eligible payment-related complaints, receive a reference number and track their progress within BHIM. Pay Safe Users can enter a UPI ID or upload a QR code to verify the payee’s name before making a payment. UPI Autopay management Users can view recurring payments and mandate details across linked accounts and apps and pause, resume or cancel eligible mandates. Mandate debit information Users can identify a mandate behind a debit made without a UPI PIN prompt and understand its purpose. Transaction Replay Users can re-initiate eligible P2P and P2M payments, including those originally made through another UPI app, with fresh UPI PIN authorisation. UPI Number de-linking Users can de-link their mobile number from their UPI Number if they do not want to receive payments through it. Safety Switch Users can block a linked bank account in situations such as a suspected account compromise, lost phone, unexpected debit or suspicious message. Fraud awareness Users can seek information about suspected scam messages and commonly reported UPI fraud methods.

Multilingual support and safety controls MyUPI provides users with 24x7 conversational support in five different languages. NBSL plans to add more regional languages over time. The feature focuses on bringing transaction information, complaint handling, mandate management and fraud-awareness assistance into a single interface.

Payment-related actions will continue to require authentication through the user’s UPI PIN. This means the conversational interface is not introduced to replace the authentication requirement for eligible payment actions.