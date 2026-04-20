BHIM App users can now easily track their CIBIL Score. Here's how to do it

The nation’s digital payment ecosystem is set to deepen its integration with credit services as leading credit rating agency TransUnion CIBIL has partnered with NPCI BHIM Services Limited to bring credit score access to the BHIM Payments application.

Credit information within a payment platform The integration, announced on 20 April 2026, aims to enable BHIM users to access their CIBIL Score and Credit Information Report (CIR) directly within the application. The feature follows a consent-based model, thus ensuring that users' credit data is checked and accessed only after clearly defined, explicit approval. This goes in line with regulatory requirements and guidelines on integrity, privacy and transparency.

Furthermore, this development signals a shift towards embedding credit awareness and education into routine financial activity. It allows users to track their credit health and credit score alongside daily transactions.

Focus on inclusion and user control The BHIM application, which already offers fundamental services such as expense management and splitting, family mode, and spending analytics, is now expanding its role beyond payments into financial education and awareness. This addition is expected to make credit information more accessible across diverse user groups, including those in rural and semi-urban regions.

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Elaborating on this association, Bhavesh Jain, MD & CEO, TransUnion CIBIL, said, “Credit awareness and credit inclusion are at the centre of a strong and resilient credit ecosystem. The BHIM Payments App will enable CIBIL Score and Credit Information Report to be easily accessible to its millions of users. As India moves from a largely transactional approach towards credit to a more carefully planned one, this is an important step in our consumer awareness journey. "

According to Jain, the move supports the development of a better-informed, empowered and inclusive credit environment, in keeping with the company's purpose of driving “Information for Good”.

Lalitha Nataraj, MD & CEO, NPCI BHIM Services Ltd, added: “BHIM Payments App has been built with a clear focus on simplicity and user control. Through our collaboration with TransUnion CIBIL, we are extending this approach to credit awareness, enabling users to access their CIBIL Score easily within the BHIM App. This is a step towards helping users make more informed financial decisions as part of their everyday journeys.”

Key highlights of the integration Users will now be able to check and view their CIBIL Score and credit information report within the application. The access and availability in this regard are based on explicit user consent. Data privacy and security are given primary concern. This particular feature is available and live on the BHIM app version 4.0.19 and above. How to check your CIBIL score on BHIM application for free Open the BHIM application and scroll down to the ‘Free CIBIL Score’ option. Click on the option ‘Free CIBIL Score’ to view information related to data privacy, CIBIL score, and score check limit. Enter PAN Card details, first name and last name as provided. Accept the terms and conditions and click on proceed. The CIBIL Score will then appear on screen.

The feature will therefore influence and reach millions of users, potentially strengthening credit literacy and financial inclusion in the country.