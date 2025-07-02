Bhojpuri star nabbed in ₹3.5 lakh credit card scam – Here’s how to stay safe from similar scams

In a shocking turn of events, YouTuber and Bhojpuri actor Dilip Kumar Sahu was recently arrested by the Dahisar Cyber Police from Mumbai on suspicion of being the mastermind behind a ₹3.5 lakh credit card fraud operation, as reported by News18.

Also Read | New SBI credit card guidelines effective July 15. Details here

Sahu is being investigated by others from Uttar Pradesh, and it seems that he was involved in similar scams in other Mumbai suburbs such as Kandivali and Goregaon. Regardless of Sahu being arrested, the case highlights the need for financial awareness and that scams are increasingly sophisticated.

Apart from this, investigations show that Sahu may have perpetrated other scams in Mumbai suburbs, such as Kandivali and Goregaon. This case highlights the importance of financial vigilance and the complexity of apps and digital scams.

How to protect yourselves from credit card scams? As the number of digital payments increases, frauds are also on the rise. Below are ways to avoid becoming a victim of credit card fraud , like the one Sahu is reportedly involved in:

1. Do not share CVVs, PINs, or OTPs: If you are ever asked for your account PIN, CVV or OTP by any bank, retailer or financial institution that you have not initiated contact with, do not share it. Your money is in jeopardy the minute you share your PIN and CVV, even to someone you think you trust.

Also Read | Why do credit card reward points expire? Discover the hidden policies

2. Avoid cash for swipe deals: Any deal that provides you with low commissions up front and guarantees immediate payment for legitimate card swipes is a red flag. Avoid these types of unregulated scams at all costs.

3. Transact only using verified platforms : Only use verified payment gateways, fintech platforms, and bank apps. Avoid doing any business with dodgy internet sellers, WhatsApp forwarders, or anyone in the street.

4. Review card statements regularly: Review your bank and credit card statements regularly to look for unusual transactions. Reporting fraud early can mitigate losses and help settle disputes sooner.

5. Enable email and SMS alerts: Enable real-time alerts for every transaction you perform, as they help you to identify unauthorised use and report it immediately.

6. Report fraud immediately: If you believe that there is any fraud:

Block your card immediately through customer assistance or mobile banking.

Go to your nearest cybercrime police unit or file a report online at cybercrime.gov.in .

. Get a documented acknowledgment from your bank or police regarding your complaint. The Dilip Kumar Sahu credit card fraud case is an important reminder that scams can come from any source, including public figures. As digital finance becomes a way of life in India, scammers are becoming more ingenious.

Also Read | Business or personal credit card? How to choose the right one for your needs

In conclusion, always have your financial security at the front of your mind because misplaced trust for even one moment could leave you facing ongoing stress for years to come. As we have fake job offers, phishing emails, and now credit card cash swiping frauds, and the threats are real and growing.

For all personal finance updates, visit here.