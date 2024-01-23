Big ATM push: 10,000 new ATMs to be installed in next one and a half years: Report
Banks will see a big ATM refresh cum addition cycle in the next 12-18 months, involving replacement of nearly 40,000 ageing ATMs. During 2022-23, the total number of ATMs grew by 3.5%, largely driven by jump in the number of white label ATMs
Banks are expected to witness a big ATM refresh cum addition cycle in the next 12-18 months, involving replacement of nearly 40,000 ageing ATMs, and expansion of network by about 10,000, as per industry estimates, reported Business Line.
