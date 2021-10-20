Big investment option! SBI and BoB properties open for e-auction. Time to bid?

Buying a house in an auction is sometimes very beneficial. “The auctioned house will be available at a lesser rate than the market price due to its DLC rate commitment by the government. However, there are some issues in the auctioned properties, as the procedure to auction property is a lengthy process and can take time as long as 1 year to finalize. Till then the property becomes damaged and this makes it an after services issue. Also sometimes a property has some dues on it such as maintenance charges or house tax which is to be paid by the owner and if a person buys that property he is then liable to pay those charges. These can be negatives of an auctioned property," said Amit Gupta, MD, SAG Infotech.