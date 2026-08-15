Big relief for taxpayers! Govt opens one-time disclosure window for unreported foreign assets; check penalty, due date

The income tax department announced on Saturday, August 15, that declarations under the Foreign Assets of Small Taxpayers-Disclosure Scheme (FAST-DS) will open tomorrow and can be filed until the end of December.
Notifying the rules of the tax compliance scheme, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) said that it "enables eligible taxpayers to declare certain undisclosed foreign assets, undisclosed foreign income, or undeclared foreign assets, on payment of a specified tax or fee".
The one-time disclosure window comes into effect from August 16 and remains open for declarations until December 31, 2026.
The voluntary disclosure of foreign asset scheme is meant for small taxpayers such as students, young professionals, tech employees, and relocated non-Indian residents (NRIs). This provision was announced in the 2026-27 Union Budget.
Taxpayers opting for the scheme will have to pay 30% tax, along with an additional levy of a similar amount.
The fair market value of the assets proposed to be declared under the scheme will be calculated as of March 31, 2026.
Broadly, taxpayers can make declarations under two categories:
The total amount payable under the scheme will include 30% tax on the value of the undisclosed foreign asset or income declared, along an additional levy equal to the tax amount paid.
For example, if an undisclosed foreign bank account is valued at ₹60 lakh and the undisclosed foreign income is worth ₹20 lakh, the aggregate tax payable would be ₹48 lakh, according to CBDT's FAQ section.
The scheme offers taxpayers immunity from further tax, penalty, and prosecution, under the Black Money Act, 2015, for the income or foreign assets declared under it. This specifically applies to those people who failed to disclose foreign assets or income in previous years.
Additionally, the income or amount invested in the declared asset under this scheme will not be included in the total income of the taxpayer under the Income-tax Act, 1961 or the Black Money Act, 2015.
(With inputs from PTI)
Eshita Gain is a digital journalist at Mint, where she joined in May 2025. She writes on corporate developments, personal finance, markets, and business trends, with a focus on delivering timely and relevant stories to a broad audience. <br><br> While her core beat lies in business and finance, she is not confined to a single niche and frequently explores stories across domains, including international relations and policy developments. <br><br> She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism by Bloomberg from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. During her time there, she received rigorous training in tracking financial data, interpreting corporate filings, and reporting on business developments. She has pursued her graduation from St. Joseph’s University, Bengaluru in a multi-disciplinary course. Her majors included Journalism, International Relations, peace and conflict studies. <br><br> Eshita has previously worked in digital marketing, which enables her to write SEO friendly copies that are clear and engaging. <br><br> Her primary interest lies in breaking down complex subjects and writing clear, accessible copies that inform readers. She aims to bridge the gap between technical financial language and everyday understanding. Outside the newsroom, Eshita enjoys reading non-fiction, and exploring new places, constantly seeking fresh perspectives and stories beyond headlines.
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