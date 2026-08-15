Big relief for taxpayers! Govt opens one-time disclosure window for unreported foreign assets; check penalty, due date

Taxpayers with unreported foreign assets can file declarations till December 31, 2026 through a one-time disclosure window. The voluntary scheme targets small investors. Here's all you need to know about the scheme.

Eshita Gain
Published15 Aug 2026, 01:22 PM IST
Govt opens one-time disclosure window for unreported foreign assets; check penalty, due date
Govt opens one-time disclosure window for unreported foreign assets; check penalty, due date

The income tax department announced on Saturday, August 15, that declarations under the Foreign Assets of Small Taxpayers-Disclosure Scheme (FAST-DS) will open tomorrow and can be filed until the end of December.

Notifying the rules of the tax compliance scheme, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) said that it "enables eligible taxpayers to declare certain undisclosed foreign assets, undisclosed foreign income, or undeclared foreign assets, on payment of a specified tax or fee".

The one-time disclosure window comes into effect from August 16 and remains open for declarations until December 31, 2026.

Who should opt for this scheme?

The voluntary disclosure of foreign asset scheme is meant for small taxpayers such as students, young professionals, tech employees, and relocated non-Indian residents (NRIs). This provision was announced in the 2026-27 Union Budget.

How much penalty will be applicable?

Taxpayers opting for the scheme will have to pay 30% tax, along with an additional levy of a similar amount.

Also Read | NRIs, OCIs can complete SEBI KYC from abroad under new proposal: Key changes

The fair market value of the assets proposed to be declared under the scheme will be calculated as of March 31, 2026.

Broadly, taxpayers can make declarations under two categories:

  • Undisclosed foreign assets or income: This covers an undisclosed asset located outside India or foreign income which was not offered to tax. The aggregate value of such undisclosed assets should not exceed 1 crore.
  • Foreign assets not disclosed in the ITR: This covers foreign assets that were already offered to tax or acquired when the taxpayer was a non-resident, but were not reported in the relevant schedule of the income tax return. The monetary value of such assets should not exceed 5 crore, and a fee of 1 lakh will apply on such declarations.

The total amount payable under the scheme will include 30% tax on the value of the undisclosed foreign asset or income declared, along an additional levy equal to the tax amount paid.

For example, if an undisclosed foreign bank account is valued at 60 lakh and the undisclosed foreign income is worth 20 lakh, the aggregate tax payable would be 48 lakh, according to CBDT's FAQ section.

Why investors should consider this scheme?

The scheme offers taxpayers immunity from further tax, penalty, and prosecution, under the Black Money Act, 2015, for the income or foreign assets declared under it. This specifically applies to those people who failed to disclose foreign assets or income in previous years.

Also Read | Paytm executives get Sebi notice over timing of 2023 regulatary disclosure on

Additionally, the income or amount invested in the declared asset under this scheme will not be included in the total income of the taxpayer under the Income-tax Act, 1961 or the Black Money Act, 2015.

(With inputs from PTI)

About the Author

Eshita Gain

Eshita Gain is a digital journalist at Mint, where she joined in May 2025. She writes on corporate developments, personal finance, markets, and business trends, with a focus on delivering timely and relevant stories to a broad audience. <br><br> While her core beat lies in business and finance, she is not confined to a single niche and frequently explores stories across domains, including international relations and policy developments. <br><br> She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism by Bloomberg from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. During her time there, she received rigorous training in tracking financial data, interpreting corporate filings, and reporting on business developments. She has pursued her graduation from St. Joseph’s University, Bengaluru in a multi-disciplinary course. Her majors included Journalism, International Relations, peace and conflict studies. <br><br> Eshita has previously worked in digital marketing, which enables her to write SEO friendly copies that are clear and engaging. <br><br> Her primary interest lies in breaking down complex subjects and writing clear, accessible copies that inform readers. She aims to bridge the gap between technical financial language and everyday understanding. Outside the newsroom, Eshita enjoys reading non-fiction, and exploring new places, constantly seeking fresh perspectives and stories beyond headlines.

Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

HomeMoneyPersonal FinanceBig relief for taxpayers! Govt opens one-time disclosure window for unreported foreign assets; check penalty, due date
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.