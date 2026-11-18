Defence pensioners and family pensioners residing abroad may not need to visit Indian embassies or return to India to complete their annual pension identification. Non-Resident Indian (NRI) defence pensioners receiving pensions through the System for Pension Administration (RAKSHA), or SPARSH, can submit manually attested life certificates through authorised officials of Indian banks operating overseas.

The clarification, reiterated by the Principal Controller of Defence Accounts (Pensions) through Circular No. 685 dated February 9, 2026, provides relief to pensioners facing difficulties in completing physical verification while living outside India.

The provision also extends to family pensioners and specifies the conditions under which life certificates issued by authorised foreign branches of Indian banks can be accepted.

Who can attest manual life certificates? Under Para 69(xy) of the Defence Pension Payment Instructions (DPPI), 2013, an officer of a bank listed in the Second Schedule of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Act, 1934, can attest a manual life certificate for pensioners drawing their pension through that bank.

For NRI pensioners, Para 72.4(iv) of the instructions permits life certificates issued by authorised officials of Indian public sector banks operating in the country where the pensioner resides.

However, not every foreign bank or its employee is eligible to attest the certificate. The foreign branch must fulfil the prescribed authorisation requirements, including being authorised on the RBI's e-Kuber portal.

These provisions are based on instructions issued by the Central Pension Accounting Office (CPAO) in March 2023. The February 2026 circular reiterates the requirement to follow these guidelines while accepting manual life certificates.

Where can pensioners submit certificates? NRI and Nepal-domiciled Gorkha pensioners receiving pensions through SPARSH can submit their life certificates through designated channels.

The Defence Accounts Department has established a dedicated email facility, sparshnri.dad@gov.in, for annual identification and other pension-related services.

The life certificate must carry the signature and stamp of an authorised official. Eligible signatories include officials of Indian embassies, high commissions and missions abroad, consular officials of Indian consulates, officers of Indian public sector banks operating in the country of residence, notary publics and officers of pension-paying offices functioning under the aegis of IE Nepal, where applicable.

Pensioners must ensure that the certificate is properly signed, stamped and legible, as certificates issued by unauthorised persons or containing incomplete information may be rejected.

Life certificate valid for 12 months An important relaxation allows NRI and Nepal-domiciled Gorkha pensioners to submit their life certificates at any time during the year.

The certificate remains valid for 12 months from the last certificate or identification date recorded in SPARSH. Therefore, pensioners are not necessarily required to complete the annual identification exercise during November.

A life certificate confirms that the pensioner is alive and continues to be eligible for pension payments. Failure to complete the prescribed identification process could result in disruption of pension disbursement.

Digital identification and pensioner assistance SPARSH offers both digital and manual identification options. Pensioners can use Aadhaar-based digital authentication or submit manually attested certificates through authorised signatories.

The government has also expanded assistance through SPARSH service centres, Common Service Centres (CSCs) and partner banks.

According to a November 2026 Press Information Bureau update, 194 SPARSH service centres and 4.63 lakh CSCs have been mobilised to assist pensioners with digital life certificates and other pension-related services.