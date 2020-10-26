Big shift needed in the way in which we manage money

Without hesitation, reach out to friends and family for financial assistance. You can also access liquidity by redeeming some investments. Consider divesting stocks, gold funds and fixed deposits. You could even make a partial withdrawal from the Public Provident Fund (PPF), where the interest rate has been cut to 7.1%. If the investment in PPF has completed more than six years, you can withdraw up to 50% of the balance at the end of the previous financial year. It is also possible to take loans against life insurance policies that have completed more than three years.