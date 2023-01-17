Biggest challenges for the real estate industry in 2023

"The real estate market will do well in 2023 since we can already see that the economy will be robust, local activity will resume, and the government will take action to help Tier 2 cities expand even more. Tier-2 cities are anticipated to gain even more traction as desirable places to reside in the upcoming year as a result of increasing economic activity and employment prospects. Consumer confidence is still high, and we anticipate that the government's proposed sector-specific initiatives will benefit all market participants, including homebuyers, developers, landowners, and tenants," said Siraj Saiyed, Director, Arete Group.