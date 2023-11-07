Bigul to launch mutual funds services for traders and retail investors. Details here
Bonanza Portfolio’s digital arm, Bigul is set to introduce mutual fund services catering to both traders and retail investors.
The brainchild of Bonanza Portfolio, the online trading platform Bigul is gearing up to extend its reach in India's dynamic financial markets. It plans to introduce Mutual Funds services catering to both traders and retail investors. With the company's promoters retaining full ownership, Bigul aims to broaden its footprint beyond its current presence in Maharashtra, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh.