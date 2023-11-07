The brainchild of Bonanza Portfolio, the online trading platform Bigul is gearing up to extend its reach in India's dynamic financial markets . It plans to introduce Mutual Funds services catering to both traders and retail investors . With the company's promoters retaining full ownership, Bigul aims to broaden its footprint beyond its current presence in Maharashtra, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh.

Speaking about the growth plans, Atul Parakh, CEO, Bigul, said, “The company started by developing a mobile app, API solutions, and seamless digital integration, which laid the groundwork for a dynamic transformation in the trading industry. Leveraging the power of technology, data analytics, and innovation, Bigul aims to empower individual stock market traders and investors with access to technology and advanced tools that were previously privy to institutions or high-end stock market participants."

Mutual funds provide a convenient and cost-effective means for investors to participate in a diversified portfolio of stocks or bonds. The integration of Bigul will streamline access and management of these investments for traders. Since its inception in 2022, Bigul has garnered a significant following, serving over 400,000 customers. With the introduction of these new services, Bigul anticipates attracting an additional one million customers by the close of 2025.

Parakh further added, “What sets Bigul apart from the competition is its unique ability to provide physical and technical services through its applications and platforms. The combination of physical and digital services and state-of-the-art algorithmic trading gives Bigul a significant edge in the market. This powerful synergy between technology and human expertise ensures that traders can access a wide range of tools and services, empowering them to make well-informed decisions in today's complex trading environment. We want to utilise this USP and diversify our offerings by launching Mutual Funds services in the next quarter. This integration with the Bigul App will provide a seamless and comprehensive experience for traders looking to diversify their portfolios."

Bigul is actively involved in the Equity, Commodity, Currency markets, and Mutual Funds, boasting memberships and registrations with prominent regulatory bodies and exchanges in India. These include the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), the National Stock Exchange Limited (NSE), the Bombay Stock Exchange Limited (BSE), the Multi Commodity Exchange Limited, the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange Limited (NCDEX), the Central Depository Services Limited (CDSL), and the National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL), among others.

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.