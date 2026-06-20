Bihar approves Sindhu Darshan Yatra grant: Pilgrims can claim up to ₹20,000 travel reimbursement

The Bihar government has approved a new financial assistance programme aimed at encouraging residents to undertake the Sindhu Darshan Yatra in Leh-Ladakh. The decision was cleared during a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on Wednesday, following a proposal submitted by the state Tourism Department.

Named the Sindhu Darshan Pilgrimage Financial Assistance Grant Scheme, 2026, the initiative seeks to support pilgrims by partially reimbursing their travel expenses. Under the approved framework, eligible residents of Bihar will receive financial assistance after completing the pilgrimage.

According to the proposal, beneficiaries can claim reimbursement of 50 per cent of their actual travel expenditure or ₹20,000 per person, whichever amount is lower. Since the assistance is structured as a reimbursement, pilgrims must first undertake and complete the journey before applying for the grant.

"To enable permanent residents of Bihar to visit the Indus River in Ladakh and connect with India's rich cultural heritage, the Sindhu Darshan Pilgrimage Financial Assistance Grant Scheme, 2026 has been approved. The scheme will provide financial assistance to pilgrims, ensuring that even economically weaker devotees can undertake this sacred journey despite the high expenses involved," the proposal said.

The state government noted that both the Ganga and the Indus rivers represent India's cultural and civilisational unity. Against this backdrop, the Sindhu Darshan pilgrimage is viewed as having significant religious, spiritual, cultural and tourism value for the people of Bihar.

Officials also pointed out that several other states, including Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Gujarat, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, already operate similar schemes to provide financial assistance to pilgrims visiting important religious destinations.

How Bihar residents can apply for Sindhu Darshan Yatra travel grant Following the cabinet's approval on June 17, Bihar residents planning to visit the Sindhu Darshan site in Leh-Ladakh can avail themselves of the reimbursement benefit by following the prescribed process.

What benefits does the Sindhu Darshan Yatra Grant provide? Under the Sindhu Darshan Pilgrimage Financial Assistance Grant Scheme, 2026, eligible applicants can recover half of their travel expenses incurred during the pilgrimage, subject to a maximum reimbursement of ₹20,000. The amount will be calculated based on actual expenditure supported by valid documents.

The scheme does not provide advance funding. Instead, the reimbursement will be processed only after the pilgrimage has been completed and the required documents have been submitted for verification.

Sindhu Darshan Yatra Grant: Eligibility criteria The scheme is exclusively meant for permanent residents of Bihar. Reports following the cabinet approval suggest that applicants must be adults, with minors not eligible to independently claim the benefit.

Applicants are expected to furnish proof of permanent residence, identity documents and supporting travel records. The final documentation requirements are likely to be notified by the Tourism Department when the scheme becomes operational.

Sindhu Darshan Yatra Grant: Application process Pilgrims intending to claim the grant are expected to follow these steps:

Step 1: Complete the Sindhu Darshan Yatra in Leh-Ladakh and retain all travel-related bills, tickets and receipts.

Step 2: Submit an application to the Tourism Department after the journey, along with proof of Bihar residency, identity documents and evidence of travel expenses incurred during the pilgrimage.

Step 3: The department will verify the submitted documents and determine the eligible reimbursement amount.

Step 4: Upon successful verification, financial assistance equivalent to 50 per cent of the eligible expenditure, up to a maximum of ₹20,000, will be credited to the applicant.

Cabinet also clears heli-tourism initiative Apart from approving the Sindhu Darshan assistance scheme, the Bihar cabinet also gave its nod to the Chief Minister Bihar Heli-Tourism and Air Tourism Service Scheme, 2026.

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The new initiative aims to improve connectivity between major tourist destinations across the state through helicopter and air-based tourism services. The government believes the scheme will make travel faster and more convenient for tourists while boosting Bihar's tourism infrastructure and visitor experience.

With the launch of both schemes, the state government is looking to strengthen religious tourism and enhance overall tourism accessibility, while providing direct financial support to residents undertaking spiritually significant journeys such as the Sindhu Darshan Yatra.

"The operation of this scheme will provide tourists with fast and comfortable travel facilities, thereby attracting a larger number of visitors. The objective of the scheme is not commercial profit but tourism promotion and regional connectivity.