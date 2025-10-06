Bihar Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana next instalment date, eligibility: Check these things if your money is stuck

Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana next instalment: The next instalment of Bihar's Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana is set to be credited to the bank accounts of eligible women soon. The scheme delivers ₹10,000 as financial assistance directly to women entrepreneurs of Bihar, which is set to go into polls later this year.

Here is everything you need to know about the Bihar Mahila Rojgar Yojana that gives women ₹10,000 as financial assistance.

Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana next instalment date The next instalment of the Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana is scheduled to be credited today, 6 October.

Two instalments under the scheme launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier this year have been already credited to beneficiaries. However, many women have still not received any money in their accounts, raising the question if they will ever get it.

The ₹7,500-crore scheme, an initiative of Bihar's NDA government, is aimed at promoting women's empowerment through self-employment and livelihood opportunities.

An initial grant of ₹10,000 will be provided, with the possibility of an additional financial support of up to ₹2 lakh in subsequent phases.

The government has stated that the payments are being made in phases, not all at once, to ensure that the money reaches every beneficiary properly.

Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana disbursement dates The next instalment of the Bihar Mahila Rojgar Yojana will be credited to beneficiaries today, according to the state government. Subsequent instalments will be disbured on these dates: October 17, October 24, October 31, November 7, November 14, November 21, November 28, December 5, December 12, December 19, and December 26, 2025.

Bihar Mahila Rojgar Yojana: e-KYC is necessary Women beneficiaries who have an active bank account and updated e-KYC will receive the money. Therefore, if you do not have one of these, you are required to take action.

Incorrect information or incomplete KYC could delay the money from getting deposited into your account.

The government has stated that account verification has been completed in all districts, and the funds will now be sent through DBT (Direct Benefit Transfer).

If the ₹10,000 aid under the Women's Employment Scheme hasn't yet been credited to your account, first check your bank account thoroughly to find errors in your details.

Alternatively, visit a bank branch to inquire, and if that doesn't work, file a complaint at your block office or the Women's Employment Scheme office. The government has also provided a helpline number and an online portal, where you can submit your complaint from home.

