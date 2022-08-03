Bijon Pani joins NJ Asset Management as chief investment officer

With over a decade of experience in the financial and investments space, Pani’s expertise lies in developing and leveraging on factor-based models, quantitative research, and portfolio management
NEW DELHI: NJ Asset Management Company (AMC), which focusses on factor investing, has appointed Bijon Pani as chief investment officer to spearhead its investments team.
Pani’s past work experiences include Barclays Capital (London) as an analyst in the credit lending and derivatives team, Eden Financial Services (London) as investment analyst for the Global Macro Hedge Fund, and Yati Capital (London) , an investment advisory firm, as consultant - quant strategies and asset allocation, the fund house said in a statement.
“With over a decade of experience in the financial and investments space, Pani’s expertise lies in developing and leveraging on factor-based models, quantitative research, and portfolio management," it said.
Academically, Pani has to his credit a doctorate in finance from the EDHEC Business School in France, a Master’s in Finance from London Business School, a Master’s in Computer Science from Oxford University and a Bachelor of Engineering from Utkal University, India. He has also been a visiting professor and researcher in Finance at XLRI - Xavier School of Management, India.
Speaking on Pani’s joining, Rajiv Shastri, Director & CEO, said, “We are elated to have Pani aboard. He joins our dynamic team with rich expertise in developing factor-based products. We are convinced that he is a great asset to the team and will be instrumental in guiding our factor-based investing initiatives."
“Factor investing has proved to be an immensely successful approach globally and I am confident that it will be the same in India. As a dedicated factor-based asset manager, NJ Asset Management is at the forefront of factor investing in India and is a perfect fit for anyone passionate about factor investing, like me," said Pani.